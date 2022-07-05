facebook
The return of Mariah Carey's butterfly top, and where to get yours
The return of Mariah Carey's butterfly top, and where to get yours

Michelle Chan
Ladies and gentlemen, her. If you still need convincing that Y2K is officially back, just keep an eye out for butterfly tops around the internet: 2020’s It girls such as Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are nothing short of obsessed with the delicate winged motif.

Caution: for hot girls only. “Hot girl” is so much more than its literal interpretation; it’s a lifestyle, it’s a state of being. Hot girls want to have fun. Hot girls smile, and the whole world stops and stares for a while. Hot girls bring back butterfly tops after 20 years and go viral for it. This summer, channel your inner hot girl and try on a butterfly top — set your self-consciousness aside, the butterfly top is for everyone.

From dazzling crystals to embroidered denim to colourful crochet, let Cult Gaia, Blumarine and Cro-Che show you how it’s done. Viva Y2K!

  • Dua Lipa in Blumarine’s embroidered denim butterfly top.
  • Dua Lipa, again, in a custom Versace Swarovski crystal embellished butterfly gown.
  • Olivia Rodrigo in a sequin butterfly top.
  • Saweetie in Dolls Kill’s sequin butterfly crop top. (Credit: @ken_vii)
  • Vanessa Hudgens in AREA’s crystal butterfly top.

Butterfly tops that will give you butterflies:

Cult Gaia's 'Parvana' Top

1 /5

Cult Gaia's 'Parvana' Top

We’re no stranger to Cult Gaia’s crystal-encrusted novelty bags, but get this: the Parvana top bedazzled with rosy beads, shimmering no matter which angle you turn. On the rare occasion that sequins are a tad bit too extra (said no one), slip into this sculptural piece for an artsy, elegant look.

Price
HK$4,050
Get it here
Blumarine’s Top in Jeans with Embroidery

2 /5

Blumarine’s Top in Jeans with Embroidery

Blumarine gets it, y’all — what’s more Y2K than Canadian tuxedo and butterfly? With an adjustable halter neck and intricate embroidered detailing, this top and your favourite low-rise jeans (bonus points for a ripped waistband) are a match made in heaven.

Price
US$620
Get it here
AREA's Crystal Butterfly Top

3 /5

AREA's Crystal Butterfly Top

The extravagance! The poise! Lining the Tiffany blue sateen bodice with its signature crystal embellishments, AREA elevates your hot girl summer wardrobe with this god-tier butterfly top. Put on your rhinestone shades and say “Hi flops!”

Price
HK$4,058
Get it here
Cro-Che's Winged Butterfly Top

4 /5

Cro-Che's Winged Butterfly Top

Late 2021 is the time we found out about our yarning for crochet, and Cro-Che is here to deliver. Handcrafted from pure cotton to wrap you up in a soft embrace, this winged butterfly top goes perfectly with a pair of light wash flare jeans. Who’s ready for the early 2000’s red carpet?

Price
£65.50
Get it here
MANURÍ's 'Fanny' Cardigan

5 /5

MANURÍ's 'Fanny' Cardigan

This one’s for the girl with a grunge affinity — spotlighting gradient crystal embellishments against an angelic white backdrop, this Fanny cardigan by MANURÍ is an effortlessly cute everyday staple. Be low-key, but never blend into the background.

Price
HK$2,696
Hero Images: @dualipa / @oliviarodrigo
Mariah Carey Blumarine Cult Gaia Area Dua Lipa olivia rodrigo butterfly top saweetie Emanuel Ungaro dolls kill
Michelle Chan
Hotel living enthusiast who is into anything remotely goth. Listening to Army of Lovers and HIM with noise-cancelling headphones in the streets of Wan Chai, juice in hand. Email me anything interesting!
