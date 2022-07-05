The return of Mariah Carey’s butterfly top, and where to get yours

Ladies and gentlemen, her. If you still need convincing that Y2K is officially back, just keep an eye out for butterfly tops around the internet: 2020’s It girls such as Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are nothing short of obsessed with the delicate winged motif.

Caution: for hot girls only. “Hot girl” is so much more than its literal interpretation; it’s a lifestyle, it’s a state of being. Hot girls want to have fun. Hot girls smile, and the whole world stops and stares for a while. Hot girls bring back butterfly tops after 20 years and go viral for it. This summer, channel your inner hot girl and try on a butterfly top — set your self-consciousness aside, the butterfly top is for everyone.

From dazzling crystals to embroidered denim to colourful crochet, let Cult Gaia, Blumarine and Cro-Che show you how it’s done. Viva Y2K! Dua Lipa in Blumarine’s embroidered denim butterfly top.

Dua Lipa, again, in a custom Versace Swarovski crystal embellished butterfly gown.

Olivia Rodrigo in a sequin butterfly top.

Saweetie in Dolls Kill’s sequin butterfly crop top. (Credit: @ken_vii)

Vanessa Hudgens in AREA’s crystal butterfly top.

Butterfly tops that will give you butterflies: