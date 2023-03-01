Chinese streetwear brands to know about this year

Lately, Chinese streetwear has boomed globally with a surge of numerous brands emerging that are constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion and design. They are known for a stylish blend of cultural influences, innovative designs and good-quality materials, making them some of the best ones in the world.

From established to fresh, these brands are setting the standard of street culture in China and beyond. Here’s a closer look at their unique styles and what makes them stand out in the industry.

What is Chinese streetwear fashion?

Streetwear has taken the fashion industry by storm indeed. Especially, in the Chinese market, owing to the popular hip-hop culture and the need for individual expression amongst Gen Z. Chinese streetwear fashion is an exciting genre that blends traditional Chinese elements with modern streetwear aesthetics. It has evolved to encompass a wide range of styles, from sportswear and casual wear to high-end fashion.

Designers often incorporate Chinese characters, symbols and traditional art forms such as calligraphy and embroidery into their designs. This blend of traditional and modern elements creates a unique and distinct style that is both visually striking and culturally significant.

Chinese streetwear fashion is often inspired by youth culture and subcultures, such as skateboarding. Many Chinese brands collaborate with artists and musicians to create bold designs that resonate with their audience. This has helped propel the streetwear movement of China to the forefront of the global fashion industry, making it a significant player in the world of fashion.

How to style Chinese streetwear?

It may be daring, but Chinese streetwear is versatile enough to be included in everyday fashion. Here are some tips on how to style Chinese streetwear.

An important part of Chinese street-style fashion is layering the right way. You can experiment using different prints, patterns and colours to create an eye-catching look.

Streetwear brands in China offer many statement pieces as a part of their collections. You can opt for a graphic T-shirt or a colourful jacket and build up your overall look.

Chinese street culture fashion is known for its eclectic styling. Hence, it is important to balance your look with simpler pieces. So, if you are going for a graphic T-shirt, pair it with a simpler jacket or bottoms.

Here are some exciting Chinese streetwear brands to add to your radar

