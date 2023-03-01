Chinese streetwear brands to know about this year

Lately, Chinese streetwear has boomed globally with a surge of numerous brands emerging that are constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion and design. They are known for a stylish blend of cultural influences, innovative designs and good-quality materials, making them some of the best ones in the world.
From established to fresh, these brands are setting the standard of street culture in China and beyond. Here’s a closer look at their unique styles and what makes them stand out in the industry.
What is Chinese streetwear fashion?
Streetwear has taken the fashion industry by storm indeed. Especially, in the Chinese market, owing to the popular hip-hop culture and the need for individual expression amongst Gen Z. Chinese streetwear fashion is an exciting genre that blends traditional Chinese elements with modern streetwear aesthetics. It has evolved to encompass a wide range of styles, from sportswear and casual wear to high-end fashion.
Designers often incorporate Chinese characters, symbols and traditional art forms such as calligraphy and embroidery into their designs. This blend of traditional and modern elements creates a unique and distinct style that is both visually striking and culturally significant.
Chinese streetwear fashion is often inspired by youth culture and subcultures, such as skateboarding. Many Chinese brands collaborate with artists and musicians to create bold designs that resonate with their audience. This has helped propel the streetwear movement of China to the forefront of the global fashion industry, making it a significant player in the world of fashion.
How to style Chinese streetwear?
It may be daring, but Chinese streetwear is versatile enough to be included in everyday fashion. Here are some tips on how to style Chinese streetwear.
An important part of Chinese street-style fashion is layering the right way. You can experiment using different prints, patterns and colours to create an eye-catching look.
Streetwear brands in China offer many statement pieces as a part of their collections. You can opt for a graphic T-shirt or a colourful jacket and build up your overall look.
Chinese street culture fashion is known for its eclectic styling. Hence, it is important to balance your look with simpler pieces. So, if you are going for a graphic T-shirt, pair it with a simpler jacket or bottoms.
Here are some exciting Chinese streetwear brands to add to your radar
Headed by Chinese artist Zhang Quan, Melting Sadness was conceived as a part of his artistic creations during his college time. The brand is known for incorporating a sense of whimsicality in streetwear and has gained much popularity for its stylish and consistent collaborations with Adidas Originals. The brand’s streetwear collections feature many characters such as Karoro, Babo and Kuka.
Founded in 2013 by renowned fashion designer Shangguan Zhe, Sankuanz is a streetwear brand known for its unique fusion style that celebrates gender neutrality. The brand made its debut at the Shanghai Fashion Week in 2013 and has remained in the news for its striking fashion pieces. Owing to the success of the streetwear brand, Zhe was named an LVMH Prize finalist in 2015. He also received an acknowledgement from The Business of Fashion as a part of BOF 500 in 2016 and 2017.
With a brand vision of operating with the existence of the soul, the first ever SOULGOODS store came to life in 2016 in Sanlitun, Beijing. The brand started as a multi-brand store and later went on to launch a collection of original products as a trial which was a huge success. This experiment led to the inception of one of the best streetwear brands in China. Today, the brand is known for its unique designs that make a strong statement in the fashion industry.
A luxury streetwear label founded by Jackson Wang and Henry Cheung, TEAM WANG is based in Shanghai, China, and goes by its slogan, “Know yourself, Make your own history.” Living up to this, the brand attempts to establish a new attitude and image through its stylish pieces. Most of the brand’s collections embrace minimalism and feature unique ‘EYELETS’ in all products. Every product of TEAM WANG can be connected through the EYELETS which symbolises connection and cohesion. Where street style is often interpreted as loud and bold, TEAM WANG takes a different route through its chic, yet equally striking products.
Brainchild of five college friends, Cy, Mimi, Qiao, Ppl and Reika, ROARINGWILD came to life in 2010. ROARINGWILD celebrates youth culture in the fields of music, life and art. The streetwear brand focuses on urban style while encouraging youngsters to be expressive of their opinions and inculcate the attitude of ‘ROAR’. The brand is also known for its focus on intricate details and churning out products with flexible designs.
With a vision to take the street culture from ‘street to avenue’, Avenue & Son was co-founded in 2014 by four professional skaters in Shanghai. The brand lays emphasis on individuality and the pursuit of freedom and has become a global sensation amongst youngsters owing to its uniquely styled apparel. Avenue & Son opened its first flagship store in Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai which also doubles as a street-structure skate park. Apart from clothing, the brand also sells skateboards and has collaborated with big brands such as Vans.
