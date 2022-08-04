Head Over Heels: 4 shoes for lovers to cop this Chinese Valentine’s Day

There’s an abundance of festivals celebrating love, and honestly, are we even complaining? This Chinese Valentine’s Day, if you’re figuring out whether gift giving is your love language, here are some fire kicks to help you sway your belle or beau.
‘Tis the season of love, hearts and blushing hues — could be the occasion to shower your significant other(s) with materialistic emblems of affection, or just the right time to cop some (tastefully) romanticised limited-edition drops. No matter which side of the spectrum you’re on, we all can agree the winner is us, for there is yet another bangin’ addition to our everyday rotation, courtesy of Valentino, Miu Miu and more.
Thank you star-crossed lovers Zhinü and Niulan for sharing your story with the world, and happy Chinese Valentine’s Day, wherever you are.
Chinese Valentine’s day footwear that makes your heart flutter:
The sneakers for lovers and swaggers alike, Valentino Garavani’s Bubbleback speaks to those who likes to take PDA to the literal level. With “love” text prints surrounding the signature VLOGO, this pair clearly shows you’re taken, honey. Or you have a really big heart. Love wins.
“Whoa, whoa — those kicks are fire bro, you can spot the colour from a mile away!” Why, of course, not only are they Chinese Valentine’s day gift from bae, they are also as robust as our love for each other. Now watch us paint the town red.
Here’s the sneakers you really want and keep hinting that you want, and when they’re finally gifted to you in a carefully wrapped box alongside a blooming bouquet, you will smile and say, “Oh, you shouldn’t have.” Now your mini La Medusa bag has matching besties, thanks babe!
Name something more delicate and feminine than a pair of dusty pink satin ballerinas, I’ll wait. They say “your outfit says a lot about you”, this season, let it be known that you are young, fabulous and in love. Life is sweet like pink lemonade, and it’s all thanks to that special someone.