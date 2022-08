The Raincoat Edit: How to stay dry and look cool this typhoon season

Why can’t we have nice things? Sometimes the “nice things” in question is just good ol’ sunny, lower-than-twenty-five-degrees weather. But when life gives you typhoons after rainstorms, put on a designer raincoat and act unbothered — yas kween slay.

Big, big totes might be it right now, but trust me when I say all that extra room is not meant for an umbrella. Who has time to remember to bring one, let it air dry, then fold it back up? If this mentality is not really working out in your favour this typhoon season, invest in a designer raincoat (or two!).

The sudden downpours might not be going away anytime soon, but the weight of dragging that umbrella around ends now. From futuristic head-turners by Balenciaga to double-duty staples by Saks Potts, find the raincoat that makes you feel safe, protected and loved during these turbulent times.

Raincoats to live, laugh, love in: