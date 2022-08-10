The Raincoat Edit: How to stay dry and look cool this typhoon season

Why can’t we have nice things? Sometimes the “nice things” in question is just good ol’ sunny, lower-than-twenty-five-degrees weather. But when life gives you typhoons after rainstorms, put on a designer raincoat and act unbothered — yas kween slay.
Big, big totes might be it right now, but trust me when I say all that extra room is not meant for an umbrella. Who has time to remember to bring one, let it air dry, then fold it back up? If this mentality is not really working out in your favour this typhoon season, invest in a designer raincoat (or two!).
The sudden downpours might not be going away anytime soon, but the weight of dragging that umbrella around ends now. From futuristic head-turners by Balenciaga to double-duty staples by Saks Potts, find the raincoat that makes you feel safe, protected and loved during these turbulent times.
Raincoats to live, laugh, love in:
Remember when they made fun of you for wearing a tin foil hat? Turns out the post-apocalyptic rain is seriously no joke — it burns, it melts your skin, ouch! Good thing you got this Balenciaga metalised Tyvek® raincoat in your inventory despite all scoffs of disapproval. Who’s laughing now?
The good thing about a traditional raincoat is that it does not discriminate. It’s unisex, it’s oversized, it’s got a subtle hue that goes with virtually anything. Share this iteration by VETEMENTS among your roommates and colleagues; everyone gets to look cool and stay dry.
Classics remain classics for a reason. Case in point: this raincoat by WARDROBE.NYC, crafted from lightweight nylon into a knee-length silhouette that confidently fits most. This is not only your go-to raincoat, it is also your favourite autumn layering piece.
Celine is all about keeping it simple yet striking, which explains this minimalist rain jacket with a back logo print you simply cannot miss. Ten years later, you will still find yourself putting on this number on a drizzling day, as if it’s the first day you got your hands on it.
If track jackets are your vibe, you will have no reason to dislike Marine Serre’s anti-raindrop iteration. Retro, sleek with the label’s signature moon monogram at the back, this piece will more than fulfil its end of the bargain by enriching your everyday wardrobe.
There is not one single parallel universe where The Matrix is not cool. That’s why you need this Ana coat by Saks Potts — after all, who knows if the next door knob you turn will be the portal to the multiverse or not? If it is, then at least your outfit is ready.
No better time to put on utility wear than during the rainstorm — all the talk about moisture-wicking and water-resistance is finally being put to the test. Presented by streetwear powerhouse A-COLD-WALL*, this piece might just be titled “Raincoat with the most Street Cred”.
If you love the trench coat at its beige, you’d love it at its colourful organza. Maison Margiela stays true to its innovative spirit to craft this see-through iteration, lending your post-typhoon strolls an ethereal ambiance. It’s Gone with the Wind from here on out.