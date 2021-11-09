La Vie En Rose: 15 stylish gifts for the friend who’s really, really into pink

We all know that person. Here’s what to get them when gift-giving season rolls around.

What do fuchsia, magenta, ruby, flamingo, taffy, carnation, rose and salmon have in common? Well, you’re already here, so we’re guessing you know. They’re all pink. Shades of pink, at least. There may be some pro-level colour theory killjoy out there who’s gonna tell me I’m using “shades” and “tints” and “hues” all wrong here, but the point is, you know it when you see it. And you know that friend who doesn’t leave the house (presumably one packed to the gills with pink decor) without some kind of pink accessory, from their phone to their shoes to their ride.

So when gift giving season comes around, you can labour over the perfect way to show them you care — HK$100 bills are somewhat pink, for what it’s worth — or you can take our handy dandy gift guide and give them what they really want: more of the colour they love. For boyfriends, girlfriends, family and lovers of all-things-amaranth: we raise a rosé toast to easy shopping.

Pink gifts in your area: