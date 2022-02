Alvin Goh‘s expertly curated guide has everything you need to know about creating a perfectly masculine look with this season’s most coveted it-bags.

Top, pants: COS

Bag: VENCZEL

Jacket, pants: COS

Bag: Montblanc

Shoes: Marni

Outfit and bag: Salvatore Ferragamo

Shirt, pants, bag: Berluti

Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

Outfit, shoes and bag: Dunhill

Outfit and bag: Marni

Outfit and bag: Fendi

Outfit and bag: Burberry

Creative Direction and Styling: Alvin Goh

Photography: Morgan Hung

Retouching: Chow Singsing

Hair: Jean @ A TEN STUDIO

Make-up: Alvin Goh

Manicure: Jasmine Chan

Photography Assistants: Angus Liu, Heinam Liu, Steven Lam

Styling Assistants: Gennady Oreshkin, Heidi Lam