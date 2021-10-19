Finally, Sweater Weather: The 10 best hoodies to buy now

Do you feel it? On your face, through your hair? It’s (finally!) cool enough for a hoodie; a light jacket. For layers beyond a single cut of cotton jersey. This cut-and-sew staple, much like the merch tee, has undergone a transformation beyond serviceable. It’s the sartorial version of a hug! It’s cool! It’s streetwear! It’s hypebeast! It inspires tweets like this! It’s gender-neutral, bought to be worn, shared and stolen from your significant other!
LOULOU STUDIO’s ‘Linosa’ cashmere hoodie (HK$3,175)
No, actually, your hoodie doesn’t need to be encased in a seamed-and-sutured cage of looping cotton French terry — fleece-lined or otherwise. It can be a super luxe, super decadent cashmere rendition, like this one from LOULOU STUDIO. This particular shade of green is very of-the-season, too.
Dime’s ‘Unobtanium’ chenille-patch hoodie (HK$1,090)
Dime MTL is a skate brand from Montreal, so you know they’re going to get cold-weather and cool-kid gear right. Dipped in an almost edible chocolatey brown colourway, this version wears a chenille patch at the chest. Ward off people that will inevitably come up wanting to touch it. No touching!
Sweaty Betty’s ‘Essentials’ hoodie (HK$606.84)
Is it truly a hoodies round-up if an almost-plain, reasonably mid-priced, jet-black hoodie doesn’t make the list? Probably, but my editor won’t let this piece past subbing if there isn’t one, so there you go. There’s no need to get precious with this one; work out in it, go out in it, then ball it up and throw it in the wash. Easy!
Buyer beware: no ribbed hem on this Sweaty Betty number. Which makes for a more interesting hoodie silhouette, in my opinion.
AVAVAV’s solarised-print hoodie (HK$3,360)
The very loud print! The very boxy fit! This specific shade of orange might light up your synapses with a name like “Heron Preston”, but to me, it’s “Yoshinoya”.
The easy way to style this hoodie from AVAVAV is with denim or black or something equally as pared-back but if you’re already wearing something this loud? Go full-on obnoxious with these matching mesh pants. Sear off those retinas, you’ve seen enough.
ERL’s spiral hoodie (HK$2,200)
Sartorial hypnotisation. Is that a thing yet? Maybe it should be, with all the spiral prints coming through this season. Spliced-and-diced into two colours (other colourways this way if you don’t love the green), this ERL hoodie is so damn pleasing to the eye. It’s all in the curves!
Praying’s slogan-print hoodie (HK$1,280)
This is a “Glass Half Full” type of slogan. Or, that Old-Lady-Or-Young-Woman optical illusion; you know the one. It’s officially “You Matter, Don’t Give Up” but if you’re feeling a little down on yourself, you might read “You Don’t Matter, Give Up”. We’re all specks of dust in the universe, after all.
If you’re not yet convinced, Olivia Rodrigo is a fan. And if you’re still not yet convinced, one Jennifer Coolidge was seen carrying a Praying shoulder bag. The range!
Fear of God’s Knit Wool Hoodie (HK$9,200)
God, this is so expensive. I’m almost sorry for including this but it’s so good. So luxe! Fear of God, once upon a time, had a collaboration with Ermenegildo Zegna and you can really tell why the two brands came together; both working towards these stunning echelons of luxury that feel at once timeless and respectful of craftsmanship.
This hoodie doubles as a sweater and I’d expect anyone purchasing this to have it in their wardrobe for years and years to come. A piece you pass down! (Or, pass to me, please.)
Loewe’s logo-embroidered hoodie (HK$7,550)
Do you remember those incredibly skinny, early 2000’s scarfs we used to wear wrapped tight and left draping? Something Ashley Tisdale would’ve worn to a movie premiere with a long skirt over jeans?
However you feel about that particular trend, this Loewe hoodie, with its extra thick drawstrings that end in fringes, feels like a tribute.
Skims’ velour hoodie (HK$780)
I, myself, just bought a full-on velour Juicy Couture tracksuit that’s currently sat in a drawer not being worn because, as turns out, I’m ready for the comeback of JC but I’m not sure if the world around me is.
Which brings me to Skims’ velour hoodie, which is the plush, unbranded, Juicy-lite version I should’ve started with, leant into, then worked my way up to Juicy Couture. Do a Kim K and go matchy-matchy with the track pants, too.
AZ Factory’s ‘Free To’ SeaCell-blend hoodie (HK$4,725)
AZ Factory’s most recent runway show for Spring/Summer 2022 was equal measures poignant and celebratory, closing Paris Fashion Week with loving tributes to the late Alber Elbaz from 45 contributing designers, among them titans like Jean Paul Gaultier, Alessandro Michele and Dries van Noten.
From AZ Factory’s ‘Free To’ collection — the eco-sustainable leisurewear collection Elbaz finalised in the last weeks of his life — this hoodie is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and non-allergenic SeaCell™, which is a special, biodegradable fabric made from natural seaweed. The hook-and-eye fastenings situation at the yoke is so very special, too.