Finally, Sweater Weather: The 10 best hoodies to buy now

Sweaty Betty’s ‘Essentials’ hoodie (HK$606.84)

Is it truly a hoodies round-up if an almost-plain, reasonably mid-priced, jet-black hoodie doesn’t make the list? Probably, but my editor won’t let this piece past subbing if there isn’t one, so there you go. There’s no need to get precious with this one; work out in it, go out in it, then ball it up and throw it in the wash. Easy!

Buyer beware: no ribbed hem on this Sweaty Betty number. Which makes for a more interesting hoodie silhouette, in my opinion.

