The most incredible jewellery and watches spotted at Cannes Film Festival

Apart from its slate of excellent films competing for the Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival has long been celebrated as a feast for the eyes, with its star-studded guest list of celebrities decked out in fresh-off-the-runway designer ensembles, scintillating jewellery pieces and sophisticated watches.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival, which began on 16 May and is ongoing at the French Riviera until 27 May, is no exception. From juicy coloured gemstones to delicate diamonds adorning jewels and timepieces, the red carpet has witnessed some of the most glamorous and showstopping looks. Standouts include Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh’s glorious Boucheron pieces, Alessandra Ambrosio’s intricately crafted necklace, and Ethan Hawke’s Piaget jewellery watch dripping in diamonds.

With the Festival De Cannes championing both films and fashion, we take a look at the best jewellery and watches worn by celebrities at the event. Watch this space, as we will update it over the course of the festival.

The best jewellery at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Elle Fanning

For the premiere of Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne Du Barry, Elle Fanning graced the red carpet in a princess-esque Alexander MacQueen orchid dress. Custom-made in pale pink tulle and Paris net, it’s the corseted bodice made with silver bugle beads and crystal embroidery that stole the show. Added to the metallic-pastel mix was the exquisite Cartier Tradition Perles de Diamants necklace. Encrusted with 79 round brilliant cut diamonds, the neckpiece was paired with the 1930-edition Cartier Tradition Ruban bracelet and an Indomptables de Cartier ring.

Michelle Yeoh

Fresh off her Academy Award win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the Malaysian actress was spotted in several stunning Boucheron jewellery creations at the Cannes Film Festival. To accentuate her parrot green Balenciaga haute couture gown, Yeoh was styled in the Grosgrain necklace, the Vendôme Liseré pendant earrings, the Quatre Radiant Edition ear clip, and the exquisite Pierre Graphique ring. With her hair stylishly pushed back, it created the perfect canvas for the diamond and white gold neckpiece to take centrestage for this look. The pieces, all of which featured diamonds, were both eclectic and timeless.

At the 2023 Women in Motion dinner, the actress turned heads with the Col Emeraudes necklace from Boucheron’s Histoire de Style, Art Déco High Jewelry collection. Set with 28 Colombian emeralds, the neckpiece also featured hand-cut diamonds, onyx, and rock crystals. The structured gown, the classic monochrome palette, and this resplendent neckpiece established the actress’s reputation as Cannes royalty.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian supermodel dazzled the crowd in an archival Ellie Saab dress with a headwrap feature. While the fluid crisscross detailing of the beads brought in an incomparable charm, it was her matching set of wraparound necklace and earrings from Italian jewellery brand Pomellato that added the magical touch. The two-strand set with coloured spinels and diamonds was the epitome of extravagance and easily captured the spotlight on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Gigi Hadid

Walking the red carpet for the premiere of Firebrand, the 28-year-old model stood out in her minimalist-chic fishtail gown by Zac Posen and immaculately styled hair. For her Cannes debut, she chose the Roaring Diamonds necklace and bracelet from Messika’s Paris es tune Fête collection, the Illusionnistes ear clip, the timeless Glam’Azone ring, the Gloria double ring, and an exceptional pink and yellow diamond Toi&Moi heart-shaped ring.

Interestingly, Gigi and Messika’s collaboration goes back way before Cannes. With the supermodel previously releasing two capsule collections with the French Maison, the brand had to be Hadid’s first choice for her first walk down the historic Riviera steps. Always a fan of clean silhouettes, Gigi opted for a more ornate diamond set to highlight her muted gown. It is, however, the delicate wrist and ring accessories that lent her outfit, a more modern princess air to it.

The best watches at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell brought her A-game to Cannes this year with a peekaboo Chanel mermaid dress. With the high slit, corseted bodice, and a hint of black from her Chanel pumps, the supermodel made a case for minimalism. For a timeless yet edgy touch, Naomi opted for the 2020 Red Carpet watch by Chopard. Available in a combination of coloured stones in various cuts – such as emeralds, rubies, Paraiba tourmalines, amethysts, or tanzanites, the watch is part of the official capsule developed exclusively for the film festival.

Ethan Hawke

The American actor and director pulled out the big guns by sporting the Altiplano 900D Ultimate High Jewellery watch by Piaget. Considered one of the thinnest mechanical watches in the world, this eye-catching timepiece features an 18k white-gold case adjusted with an extra bezel structure. It is set with an impressive array of baguette-cut and round-cut diamonds. Dressed in a black tuxedo with matching wayfarers, Hawke was photographed on the red carpet for the showcase of Pedro Almodóvar’s short film Strange Way of Life opposite Pedro Pascal.

Jennifer Lawrence

Posing for shutterbugs amidst the breathtaking French Riviera views, actress Jennifer Lawrence impressed with a chic Dior mesh dress. Designed with an interesting cut-out and tie-up element at the back, the muted ensemble was complemented by her La Grande Classique de Longines watch. A part of the brand’s 1992 collection, the elegant watch stands out due to its slim profile and timeless appeal. The case set features 44 Top Wesselton diamonds and sapphire-crystal glass that makes it extra long-lasting, especially for long hours of important photocalls like Jennifer’s. Minimal in its appearance, the timepiece is also a silent nod to quiet luxury and is easily one of our favourite watches spotted on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

(Main and featured image: Kristy Sparow, Corbis/Getty Images)

This story first appeared here.