Satchels to backpacks: The best leather bags for men for that sophisticated look

As much as the importance of bags in a man’s closet is undeniable, the value of statement-making leather pieces too can’t be sidelined. Adding a luxuriously sophisticated allure to the complete look, leather bags for men are an absolute essential and a must-have fashion accessory.
From formal and dressy fits to casual outfits, there’s a leather bag for all types of looks that one wants to pull off. While a leather laptop satchel or a backpack complements any workplace look tastefully, the uber cool vibe of a small messenger or sling bag, or even a backpack is enough to add to the dynamism of your streetwear looks. Similarly, a leather duffle can unquestionably elevate your airport look. Ranging across colour palettes, eccentric designs, silhouettes and patterns, the world of leather bags has a myriad of styles for men to choose from.
And if you are yearning to invest in a good-quality leather bag but are wondering about how and where to begin, our quick guide can be your saviour. While we have a quick checklist of things you should consider when splurging on a leather bag, we’ve also enlisted a few stunning designs to pick from. So, whether you prefer genuine leather bags or vegan-leather ones, this lookbook has all the options.
How to choose the best leather bags for men?
Here are a few things to consider when shopping for leather bags.
Why or for what purpose you need a leather bag primarily outlines the kind you should opt for. If you’re looking for a rather casual piece, a messenger bag like the Jill Sander Messenger Bag (Buy it for HKD 9,450 on Farfetch) will be a great choice. And, for the workplace, a satchel or backpack would be apt.
Another aspect to consider while buying a leather bag is the size. If you want a bag that holds more than just your laptop, a large-sized leather backpack or satchel would be ideal. If you want something for just your laptop, a sleek bag like the Church’s Warwick Briefcase (Buy it for HKD 30,200 on Farfetch) would be perfect.
The material and its quality is of utmost importance when it comes to a leather bag. Do you prefer a genuine leather bag or one crafted in faux leather or vegan leather? From the quality and grades of the leather to its care and maintenance, everything should be adhered to before finalising a favourite.
If you’re someone who carries many things in their bags, you might want to consider a piece that has multiple compartments and pockets. However, if you don’t carry too many things, a compact design with even a single compartment would be enough.
Check out the best leather bags for men to step out in style
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)
For men who’re always on the go and have an active lifestyle, the Charter Backpack by Coach comes as a perfect pick. Crafted in a lightweight, sporty design that feels comfortable all day, the bag is finished with the embossed brand logo. With a contoured shape, the interior of the bag lets you store your things in an organised manner owing to the various sections and pockets.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
And it’s time to amp up your style with this crossbody, messenger auburn brown bag by Jill Sander when stepping out for errands or just a casual, leisurely hangout with friends. Fashioned in a compact make, this bag has enough space to hold your daily essentials including wallet, smartphone and earphones, and it adds a dynamic yet clean edge to your look along with.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
A gorgeous brown leather laptop messenger bag is a forever staple that complements almost all work outfits. And hence, adding one to your closet is always going to be a fail-safe choice. Designed with separate compartments and additional pockets, this bag can hold a 15 inch laptop easily along with all your workplace essentials. It also comes with a long strap that lets you carry it on your shoulders.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
An essential that makes carrying all of your things easy and stylish at the same time, the Tumi Ruby backpack is a must whether you’re heading out for work or a casual day out. With a minimalist design but maximal organisational space, this leather bag for men is fashioned with a plenty of interior and external pockets. From laptop and tablet to other essentials this bag will hold it all while its padded straps provide you utmost comfort of carrying it and add-a-bag sleeve at the back lets you slide the entire bag on your luggage trolley handle.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
If you’re looking for a smart and sophisticated laptop bag that’s every-bit sleek and not bulky, then this gorgeousness by Church’s should be your go to. It’s almost as sleek as a sleeve and yet has the structure of a bag which makes it stand out. The bag features one compartment and internal zip fastening pocket. It’s crafted in soft calf leather highlighted with silver-tone hardware fastening which lends it a formal look.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Quirk up your work style with a classic design like the Officine Creative Rare 26 leather briefcase that’s crafted in a beautiful dark brown hue and a fold-over flap with double magnetic closure that lends it a distinctive edge. This briefcase is curated in a practical design that features one compartment to hold your laptop, an internal pocket and two external zip and sliding pockets for other essentials. It comes with a detachable strap that allows you to carry it as a side shoulder bag as well.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Carry your laptop and other essentials to work in style with this black crossbody bag from Ferragamo that stands out for its understated and fine looks. It’s a perfect mix of space and voguish aesthetics which makes it versatile enough to be styled with both formal and casual looks. It is created in 100 percent leather and further accentuated by silver-toned hardware and two sophisticated top handles on a debossed Gancini print.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
If backpacks resonate the most with your style then this black bag by Burberry is what you should be opting for. With a spacious design, the bag has one main compartment, an exterior front pocket and internal zip and wall pockets which allows you to carry your laptop, important papers and other workplace essentials. It’s made with debossed glossy leather for a voguish look.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: To clean your leather bag, start by emptying the purse and using a lint roller to remove dirt and debris from the inner fabric lining (if any). Make a mild solution of a leather soap and water and gently wipe the exterior of the bag with the solution using a clean, soft white cloth. Using another clean cloth, buff the bag dry and clean the hardware with a metal or brass polish using cotton swabs or Q-tips. Leave the bag to air dry post which you can condition your bag with a leather cream (or conditioner). Apply it with a soft and clean cloth in circular motions to keep it shining and in its best form.
Answer: Always store your leather bags in a low-light environment in dust bags. However, do not wrap the bag tightly or store in plastic bags to allow the leather to breathe. To maintain the bag’s shape, you can stuff it with bubble wrap or crumpled butter paper. Avoid using newspaper if the insides of the bag are also made in leather and do not have a fabric lining.
Answer: To keep your leather bags from cracking, invest in a good quality leather conditioner as it greatly helps in maintaining them. Always store them in dark or low-light places where there’s no exposure to direct heat or sunlight. Keep them clean and dry and always store in a light dust bag or scarf that lets it breathe.