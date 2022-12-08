Satchels to backpacks: The best leather bags for men for that sophisticated look

As much as the importance of bags in a man’s closet is undeniable, the value of statement-making leather pieces too can’t be sidelined. Adding a luxuriously sophisticated allure to the complete look, leather bags for men are an absolute essential and a must-have fashion accessory.

From formal and dressy fits to casual outfits, there’s a leather bag for all types of looks that one wants to pull off. While a leather laptop satchel or a backpack complements any workplace look tastefully, the uber cool vibe of a small messenger or sling bag, or even a backpack is enough to add to the dynamism of your streetwear looks. Similarly, a leather duffle can unquestionably elevate your airport look. Ranging across colour palettes, eccentric designs, silhouettes and patterns, the world of leather bags has a myriad of styles for men to choose from.

And if you are yearning to invest in a good-quality leather bag but are wondering about how and where to begin, our quick guide can be your saviour. While we have a quick checklist of things you should consider when splurging on a leather bag, we’ve also enlisted a few stunning designs to pick from. So, whether you prefer genuine leather bags or vegan-leather ones, this lookbook has all the options.

How to choose the best leather bags for men?

Here are a few things to consider when shopping for leather bags.

Why or for what purpose you need a leather bag primarily outlines the kind you should opt for. If you’re looking for a rather casual piece, a messenger bag like the Jill Sander Messenger Bag (Buy it for HKD 9,450 on Farfetch) will be a great choice. And, for the workplace, a satchel or backpack would be apt.

Another aspect to consider while buying a leather bag is the size. If you want a bag that holds more than just your laptop, a large-sized leather backpack or satchel would be ideal. If you want something for just your laptop, a sleek bag like the Church’s Warwick Briefcase (Buy it for HKD 30,200 on Farfetch) would be perfect.

The material and its quality is of utmost importance when it comes to a leather bag. Do you prefer a genuine leather bag or one crafted in faux leather or vegan leather? From the quality and grades of the leather to its care and maintenance, everything should be adhered to before finalising a favourite.

If you’re someone who carries many things in their bags, you might want to consider a piece that has multiple compartments and pockets. However, if you don’t carry too many things, a compact design with even a single compartment would be enough.

Check out the best leather bags for men to step out in style

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)