Laid Bare: 17 ravishing lingerie brands to get to know up close and personally

If you buy your under-things in packs of three or more, same. But you can do better. We can do better. Some occasions just call for underwear that speak French; underwear that went to boarding school in Europe and returned with a lingerie accent.

Long gone are the days where lingerie is worn specifically to be, ehem, taken off. Some days, you just need a sexy little secret for yourself. Other days, a minute scrap of French silk just feels right. And if it’s Valentine’s Day? Well, a treat for two, coming right up. You may know your Agent Provocateur to your (re-branded!) Victoria’s Secret, but there is much more to discover in the world of undergarments. Lingerie. Underwear. Just don’t say panties.

The Big Reveal:

softandwet An entirely appropriate name for the genre we’re currently mulling over, softandwet — a small, independent intimates label based in Italy — takes comfort in simplicity; in dreamy designs that headline on comfort without compromising on looking, well, extremely hot. Expect delicate string ties and frilly edges that look almost buoyant, deliciously soft locally-sourced silks and sexy little designs you’d, really, rather not take off. Shop softandwet here

Fruity Booty If you’re looking for sensible black undies, look elsewhere. With a name as joyful as “Fruity Booty”, you shouldn’t expect anything less than capital-F fun from this London-based intimates brand. With a heavy-handed emphasis on playful prints and experimental cuts, Fruity Booty pieces are made from surplus materials so you can really feel good about what you’re wearing. Fruity Booty for your fruity booty! Fruity Booty. So fun to say. Shop Fruity Booty here

Nensi Dojaka Lingerie, traditionally, is not worn to be seen. Well, worn to be seen by whoever you choose, but not worn to be seen by every Joe Schmoe you happen across. Nensi Dojaka’s lingerie and lingerie-inspired womenswear (which won the designer both the prestigious LVMH Prize and the British Fashion Council’s 2021 Fashion Award for emerging designer talent just last year), though? Extremely big To Be Seen energy. With fans among the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, Nensi Dojaka’s range of strappy, see-through under-things are just the kind of pieces that would feel like a shame hidden under an outfit. So don’t! We’re championing underwear as outerwear this season. Shop Nensi Dojaka here

SKIMS This Kim Kardashian-led brand needs no introduction, but here’s one anyways. Founded as a “solutions oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear,” SKIMS does as it says: first, skimming past to smooth, shape and sculpt the body into classic hourglass curves — it is a Kim K brand, after all. Past the shapewear genre, SKIMS cater to the everyday with underwear that covers as much as you desire, and loungewear that wields “Cozy” in its collection name. To date, SKIMS has collaborated with Fendi and dressed Team USA at the Winter Olympics 2022. Brava, Kris. Shop SKIMS here

Du Ciel Düsseldorf-based Du Ciel likes the simple things in life — and in lingerie. You will not find excessive ruffling and froufrou accents on a Du Ciel piece. Rather, it’s minimalist, wear-forever designs so elegant they’ll never go out of style. Think no-frills triangle bras made in the finest of French silks. Briefs with string ties so delicate they almost disappear into the skin. Bandeau tops with straps made to tumble down your arms. Like I said: timeless. Shop Du Ciel here

Araks The first thing you’d notice about an Araks design is probably its colour. You’d be right to, considering “Cotton underwear in unexpected colours” is founder Araks Yeramyan’s elevator pitch for the brand. Araks captures fearless colourblocking at its best, with sorbet peaches paired against lime greens; azure blues sidled by mints. You’re going to want the whole rainbow collection. Shop Araks here

KYE Intimates “These are pieces for women to buy for themselves and not for a partner,” said Bonita Kye, founder of Los Angles-based KYE Intimates. And so it is. Diverging from overt sexualisation to lingerie that places emphasis on subverting trends, KYE Intimates’ designs — all locally handmade in a family-owned factory — are made in shades you wouldn’t think twice about sliding on. Black. White. Off-white. Off you go. Shop KYE Intimates here

SAVAGE X FENTY Ah, Rihanna. Ms. @badgalriri. The modern-day Renaissance woman. SAVAGE X FENTY, like so many of her projects, comes from a place of disruption. SAVAGE X FENTY arrived on the scene loud, proud and with so much confidence. With sizes that range up to a 42H, body positivity is written into Savage X’s DNA; something that can’t be said for its predecessors. As Rihanna said about the brand: “Savage X is about respect. Do what you do. Be unapologetically you. Embrace individuality.” Shop SAVAGE X FENTY here

Hopeless Lingerie It’s not the damsel-in-distress that inspires Hopeless Lingerie. Instead, it’s the far more interesting characters. The anti-heroine. The villain. The femme fatale; strong, assertive and — as it goes in the arc of the film noir genre — punished for it. The brainchild of sisters Gabrielle and Dominique Adamidis of Melbourne, Australia, Hopeless Lingerie is dark, moody and modern — a testament to the “bad-ass women” they were designed for, who wear lingerie for the hell of it. Shop Hopeless Lingerie here

Le Petit Trou Every Le Petit Trou brief, be it polka-dotted in lace or ruffled in cotton, features a signature keyhole cut-out. As it should, considering ‘Le Petit Trou’ translates, literally, to this very cut of lingerie. Founded by Zuzanna Kuczyńska in Poland, Le Petit Trou — rife with sweet little bows and heart-shaped flocked tulle — is beautifully feminine. Unapologetically so. You’d be remiss to expect details like push-up padding, for this Polish brand is all about comfort. Meet quietly sensual lingerie you actually want to wear everyday. Shop Le Petit Trou here

Fleur du Mal “Inspiring dress up and undressing”. That’s the dream Jennifer Zuccarini set out to make reality with Fleur du Mal, a lingerie brand which takes its name from Charles Baudelaire’s seminal volume of poetry: ‘Les Fleurs du Mal’. ‘The Flowers of Evil’, translated. Fleur du Mal’s luxurious creations often feature floral motifs, whether flocked and printed or embroidered and trimmed. For a brand inspired by French poetry, the artistry of the range should really come as no surprise. Shop Fleur du Mal here

MARIEYAT The ‘to-be-looked-at’, male gaze-accommodating expectation for lingerie is the reason for all the bells and whistles. As though attraction comes from scraps of lace, uncomfortable wiring and bits of strategically-placed foam. MARIEYAT, who’s founder hails from Hong Kong, offers a different perspective. It’s cotton instead of lace tulle; the beauty of negative space instead of the pursuit for more. MARIEYAT’s range sits close to the skin. Sensual, with the promise of comfort, too. Shop MARIEYAT here

CUUP CUUP spent two years revising age-old sizing systems. In turn, their engineered range of simple, clean silhouettes are fit- and comfort-first. No frills, no fuss. Their ‘Iconically Unlined’ bras — their words, not ours! — lay down the blueprint for a new standard of sensuality; one that celebrates a woman’s body for what it is, without moulding it with padding and excess. These simple, classic designs are the kind you won’t rush to take off once you cross the threshold of your front door. Shop CUUP here

Love Stories Love Stories is dedicated to the in-between; the line that separates “sporty-spice or tutu-romance”, as described by founder Marloes Hoedeman as she wandered, unsatisfied and uninspired, through a department store’s lingerie department in 2013. So, she wrote her own story. Bypassing the quotidian, Love Stories chooses a lingerie narrative that’s all its own, focusing on the bralette, not the bra, as the star of the show. Shop Love Stories here

Kiki de Montparnasse The mythology that surrounds Kiki de Montparnasse (née Alice Prin) — artist, nude model, singer, actress and muse to Man Ray — lays claim to an incredible reputation. After all, this is the woman who became, essentially, the beating heart of Montparnasse in the heyday of bohemian Paris. Kiki would have probably adored being the namesake of this lingerie brand, especially with these pieces that ooze sin and sensuality in sheer tulles and Chantilly lace. Shop Kiki de Montparnasse here

I.D. Sarrieri What immediately caught my eye with I.D. Sarrieri’s lingerie is how intricate the lace is. Every piece appears to use swatches of fabric that are just a touch more exquisite, more decadent than ones you’re used to seeing. It’s this very presence of craftsmanship that informs the brand’s ‘worn-to-be-seen’ motivations; a sliver of Chantilly lace as lovely as the ones trimmed along an I.D. Sarrieri balconette bra peeking through a crisp white button-down? Into it. Shop I.D. Sarrieri here

Dora Larsen For some reason, we’re drawn to black lingerie as some marker of elegance. Sophistication, even. A little dangerous, too. However, a drawer full of black does not necessarily make for the most inspiring of outfits. Dora Larsen, a lingerie brand founded by ex-lingerie buyer Georgia Larsen, is the antithesis to your collection of little black under-things. It’s a simple premise: colour inspires Larsen. Particularly, unique colour combinations like lavender and moss green; seafoam blue and maroon — so joyful and unexpected. Shop Dora Larsen here

Hero image courtesy of MARIEYAT | Featured image courtesy of Araks