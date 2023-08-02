10 best Loewe bags to invest in for some Spanish glamour in your closet

Catering to the discerning tastes of fashion gurus and social media aficionados, Loewe knows the pulse of its audience. While apparel and shoes are some of its hottest products, the best Loewe bags are equally elegant and en-vogue accessories.

So much so that the Spanish luxury house was named the hottest fashion brand by the Lyst Index of Fashion’s Hottest Brands and Products in the second quarter of 2023. Loewe beat Q1 topper Prada to reach the peak.

Originating in the land of high-quality leather goods, the eponymous leather label was founded in 1846 by Enrique Loewe Roessberg in Madrid. Over time, Loewe became such a symbol of craftsmanship and sophistication that in 1905, the new King and Queen, Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia made it the official supplier to the Spanish Crown.

With the bags gaining popularity and A-listers flaunting them, Loewe expanded its catalogue with its first ready-to-wear collection in 1965. Five years later, it roped in Spanish artist Vicente Vela to develop a logo, and the famous four-scrolling L anagram was born.

While acclaimed alumni include Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Laura Biagiotti and Narciso Rodriguez, it was the installation of Jonathan Anderson in 2013 as the creative director that catapulted this LVMH entity to its cult status. Under his vision, innovative silhouettes elevated the art of bag-making at Loewe to new heights.

Each of the iconic bags is a fusion of timelessness and modernity. Replete with adjustable shoulder straps for converting a purse into a crossbody bag or suede linings, slip pockets, spacious interiors, internal compartments and various colours, every Loewe bag is chic and practical.

Whether you seek a statement piece for glamorous evenings or a versatile designer bag that blends with every ensemble, only a few luxury brands can match up to the catalogue of this Spanish heritage brand.

Take a look at the crème de la crème of Loewe bags