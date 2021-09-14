These are our favourite looks from the 2021 MET Gala

Arguably fashion’s biggest night, the 2021 MET Gala was held on 13 September with famous personalities like Timothée Chalamet, Serena Williams, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and many others in attendance. The fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art was cancelled in 2020 due to the restrictions put in place for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s MET Gala is the first of the two events focussing on the American fashion industry that took a big hit financially because of the pandemic. The guests were dressed in their best interpretation of ‘American Independence’ in celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Gen-Z favourites Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman were the co-hosts for the evening.

From voluminous gowns to simple silhouettes, here are some of our favourite looks from the 2021 MET Gala.

(Images courtesy of Angela Weiss/AFP)