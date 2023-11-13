7 luxury crossbody bags to get your hands on right now!

Crossbody bags are timeless. They can go with possibly every look and are so practical to use. Therefore, investing in a luxury crossbody bag will certainly give you a lot of wear in your everyday life.

Fashion trends come and go, but there are certain designs that stick around longer than others. If you’re looking to update your crossbody bag collection, these are the models that you don’t want to miss. While they’re significant models of our time, they’re not too mainstream that you’ll find them on anybody and everybody. Here are seven crossbody bags that you’ll love in 2023.

7 luxury crossbody bags to get your hands on this 2023

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Cassette series is designed for everyday use. These soft-leather bags feature Intreccio craftsmanship in a variety of materials, finishings, and sizes. We love the Classic Teal Washed made from 100% lambskin. The soft leather makes it light to carry and gives off a casually elegant look.

Bulgari

It’s not Bulgari if there’s not a snake on it, and the Serpenti Forever crossbody sports a snakehead magnetic closure at the very front, and a snakebody chain strap. It also comes with a back patch pocket and a customisable internal mirror pocket. While the tourmaline fuchsia can basically brighten up your day, the emerald green colourway is just as stunning.

Jacquemus

Le Grand Bambino is a popular crossbody from Jacquemus that comes out in many vivid colour options. The structured bag has a padded top handle with a long, removable strap, so it can be turned into a small handbag quite conveniently.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s Everyday Camera bag is truly suitable for everyday use. The design is simple, practical, and stylish. The Italian leather is soft yet structured with round corners, and how can we ignore the pretty light pink colourway? This cool-tone pink is easily the best part.

Dolce & Gabbana

For a clean look that shouts “Dolce and Gabbana,” the DG stitch flap crossbody bag in ivory white has a signature DG logo on the front. The huge letters on the rectangle body give out an edgy feel, and the shoulder strap is also removable for many different uses. It is also available in several other high-profile colours.

The Row

How can we leave out the epitome of quiet luxury, The Row? Since The Row gained much more recognition after Succession introduced us to its logo-less fashion, the Sofia crossbody bag is exactly that. Among its minimal and beautiful crossbody bags, the Sofia crossbody bag is a streamlined, medium-sized crossbody that looks stunning in brown.

Loewe

Jonathan Anderson began his era as the Creative Director at Loewe with the Puzzle Bag — the bag that is so well-loved by young people and adults alike. This cubic bag plays with geometric patterns and has plenty of room to contain all your belongings, whether in the mini or small size. It’s handy as a crossbody and adorable as a handbag.

