Here are the top luxury sneakers with the highest resale value in 2023

Sneaker-geeks, 2023 has a lot in store for you! The sneaker resale market is booming and for those looking to make some profit on their favourite kicks – the time couldn’t be better. Buying and reselling sought-after and limited-edition pieces will surely mint you impressive sums because sneaker values continue to skyrocket. Brimming with hot releases offering crazy collaborations and colourways, the sneaker space has seen some berzerk rise in prices. If you’re looking to pick a pair for yourself or resell, we’ve rounded up the top luxury sneakers with the highest resale value in 2023.

From classic silhouettes like the Nike Air Max 90 to startling new drops like Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1, the hottest picks of the year can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars if the colour and size are right. Sneakers are lucrative assets, simply because their supply decreases over time and creates a rarity which results in increasing prices as time goes by. According to the New York Post, the sneaker market could be as high as USD 30 billion by 2030. Classics have remained strong contenders in the sneaker marketplace, with bigger sizes luring more people and hence clinching more prices. Keep reading to know which luxury sneakers are firing up the scene this year!