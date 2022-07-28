Abs-olutely: FW22 says crop tops are for the boys

It’s the season of crop tops — those ab workouts have to be worth something.
2022 trend forecast: it’s raining men crop tops, hallelujah. While the cut-above-the-belly-button silhouette is already a familiar sight, this year the fashion world is taking it up a notch and bringing this daring design to the forefront. Before you hand out that hard pass, let’s explore the many possibilities of the crop top. Trust me, it’s for everyone.
According to JW Anderson and LOEWE, crop is the new sexy. And what better time to embrace this newfound sexiness than the vacation season? Incorporate vibrant colours and a mix of materials to highlight your beach body.
But if we are thinking practical, the crop is also a great instrument of layering and proportions play to spice up your everyday ensembles. Rock the cropped look without revealing too much of the torso by donning Rick Owens and Neil Barrett’s military jackets. Key words: stern, tailored, on top of the game.
Take a look at our favourite cropped looks on the FW22 runway:
Cop your crops:
If you’ve decided to take your hemline northward, don’t waist any more time and scroll south to discover some of the most coveted cropped pieces to introduce to your wardrobe today.
“Best of both worlds”, or whatever Hannah Montana said. This jacket by Rick Owens is all about juxtaposition — fusing distressed elements with a sartorial silhouette, this number delivers a pretty clear message: you’re not a regular businessman, you’re a cool businessman who cares about trends and the finer things in life.
Money can’t buy everything, but it sure can buy you a hundred dollar bill-printed crop top that’s bound to steal glances. Here’s our petition to change the phrase “look like a million bucks” to “look like a hundred bucks”, because … uh, it’s literally what is on there, and you wear it well.
Taking us to the post-apocalyptic world is TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. with this distressed sweater vest. Was it normal wear-and-tear, or was it all you escaped with from a hazardous chemical fire? It doesn’t matter, because now you have a cool shawl to layer over your oversized button-up shirts.
Here’s a T-shirt you can buy in every colour and wear every day of the week without becoming the subject of office fashion gossip. Crafted from soft organic cotton and sustainable seaweed fibre, this PANGAIA staple ensures comfort while taking care of the Earth. Do we have a choice to not stan?
One common summer dressing complaint: wearing a full suit in the scorching heat is like being in a portable sauna. Thank you Fendi for chopping the unnecessary parts off while keeping the sense of formality intact. Another point to note: you can always lose the shirt underneath if it gets too hot.