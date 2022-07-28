Abs-olutely: FW22 says crop tops are for the boys

It’s the season of crop tops — those ab workouts have to be worth something.

2022 trend forecast: it’s raining men crop tops, hallelujah. While the cut-above-the-belly-button silhouette is already a familiar sight, this year the fashion world is taking it up a notch and bringing this daring design to the forefront. Before you hand out that hard pass, let’s explore the many possibilities of the crop top. Trust me, it’s for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson) According to JW Anderson and LOEWE, crop is the new sexy. And what better time to embrace this newfound sexiness than the vacation season? Incorporate vibrant colours and a mix of materials to highlight your beach body. But if we are thinking practical, the crop is also a great instrument of layering and proportions play to spice up your everyday ensembles. Rock the cropped look without revealing too much of the torso by donning Rick Owens and Neil Barrett’s military jackets. Key words: stern, tailored, on top of the game. Take a look at our favourite cropped looks on the FW22 runway:

Fendi FW22

JW Anderson FW22

Kolor FW22

LOEWE FW22

Neil Barrett FW22

Rick Owens FW22

Cop your crops:

If you’ve decided to take your hemline northward, don’t waist any more time and scroll south to discover some of the most coveted cropped pieces to introduce to your wardrobe today.