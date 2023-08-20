Best music video outfits of Taylor Swift and how to recreate them

Throughout her illustrious career, Taylor Swift has consistently delivered music videos that captivate audiences with their storytelling. Moreover, she is known for her stunning and diverse fashion choices. Today, we take you on a journey through some of the mega star’s best music video outfits that have left an undeniable mark on the world of fashion and pop culture at large.

Image Credit: taylorswift/Instagram

For now, buckle up, fashionistas and music lovers, because we’re about to embark on an exhilarating journey through Taylor Swift’s iconic music videos. From fairy tale dreams to edgy chic, we’re diving into the ensembles that have wowed us in unforgettable music moments.

The crème de la crème of music video outfits worn by Taylor Swift

Our Song

Taylor Swift appeared in the music video for “Our Song” wearing various clothes that conveyed schoolgirl charm and dreamy elegance. Her outfit selections in this video, from tank tops and shorts to a blue princess gown, reflected the song’s themes of young love and shared memories.

Image Credit: Youtube/Screenshot

Teardrops On My Guitar

Taylor adopted a more girlish and accessible style in this video. Dresses and skirts with cardigans or jackets, evoked a mix of innocence and young romance. These looks emphasised her relatability and helped her connect with her target audience. However, the green flared dress she wore remains iconic and a treasured part of her early fashion legacy.

Image Credit: Youtube/Screenshot

Love Story

Taylor’s stunning attire in the music video for “Love Story” is a crucial component of the video’s beautiful and fairytale-like appearance. The dress perfectly conveys the song’s romantic and whimsical mood, as well as Taylor Swift’s personal aesthetic at the time. The singer’s Victorian gown remains one of her most memorable music video outfits of all time.

Image Credit: Youtube/screenshot

You Belong With Me

Taylor Swift’s outfit choice is an important storytelling tool in the “You Belong with Me” music video. The film tells the story of unrequited love, expertly using Taylor’s clothing to distinguish between her two characters: the relatable girl next door and the sought cheerleader. Taylor’s clothes elegantly encapsulate the spirit of both identities, effectively expressing the video’s emotions and themes, from adopting nerdy glasses and informal attire to changing into an elegant white gown.





I Can See You

Taylor Swift dazzled fans with the captivating music video for the vault track “I Can See You” from her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), featuring Taylor Lautner and Joey King. Sporting a captivating gold fringed gown reminiscent of her ‘Fearless era,’ Taylor pays homage to this iconic chapter. This gown holds a special place in her collection, having been worn during her Eras Tour performance dedicated to the ‘Fearless’ era. This consistent style choice not only offers a sentimental nod to a beloved period of her musical journey but also showcases her enduring aesthetic evolution.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

I Bet You Think About Me

<br>With the unveiling of her re-recorded album <em>Red (Taylor’s Version)</em>, Taylor Swift unveiled the enchanting music video for the vault track “I Bet You Think About Me.” This visual treat showcased Taylor’s exquisite taste in fashion, as she graced the screen in not one, but two bespoke ballgowns. These captivating creations were expertly crafted by Nicole and Felicia, the same talented designers behind the three custom-made gowns she donned for her Eras Tour “Enchanted” performance. The cost of these stunning ensembles in the video reportedly amounted to approximately USD 39,000, a testament to the meticulous detailing and craftsmanship that went into their creation. She also wore a stunning red suit and a red bodycon dress in the video.

Image Credit: Youtube/Screenshot

22



In the “22” music video, Taylor Swift radiates youthful energy and carefree vibes through her dynamic outfits. These choices perfectly embody the celebration of youth and friendship. Taylor embraces street-chic looks, including a playful t-shirt with the phrase “Not a lot going on at the moment.” During the night scene, she dazzles in a sequined black top and matching skirt, exuding a blend of glam and vibrant spirit.





Black Space

In Taylor Swift’s most viewed music video “Blank Space,” her fashion choices meticulously portray the metamorphosis of a passionate romance into conflict. The video’s expensive and dazzling clothing reflects her character’s luxurious life and emotional rollercoaster. Swift appears in a beautiful black robe-like gown with lace accents and a long train, symbolising her character’s affluent lifestyle and setting the lavish tone for the video. Throughout, she wears various exquisite, high-fashion clothes that reflect the elegance of her character. In an exhilarating twist, Taylor Swift herself has dropped a bombshell – the rerecorded version of her iconic album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is set to grace our ears soon, complete with five brand new vault tracks.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Wildest Dreams

Taylor Swift immerses audiences in a retro Hollywood backdrop in the “Wildest Dreams” music video, with her outfit selections flawlessly capturing the romantic and dramatic tone. Taylor’s beautiful outfit complements the video’s lush and surreal images. She wears a variety of dazzling gowns and outfits throughout the film, evoking the eternal charm of old Hollywood fashion. The champagne gown worn in the video’s final moments is an obvious favourite, perfectly complementing the lyrics “standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe,” evoking a sense of enchantment and nostalgia.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Wildest Dreams



With Taylor’s recent announcement of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” let’s look back at her different fashion choices from this era. Uniquely, in one film from this time period, costumes take a back seat as the focus changes to overcoming obstacles in the woods. Taylor’s outfit reflects her fragility and power, and the video thematically mirrors the course of a stormy relationship. She wears a blue flowy gown that represents both the tone of the song and the colour palette of the album. This colour choice captures the essence and aesthetic vision of the era in a single hue.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Bad Blood

In the “Bad Blood” music video, Taylor Swift’s fashion plays a pivotal role in creating the video’s intense and cinematic vibe. With a star-studded cast and an action-driven storyline, Taylor’s attire matches the video’s dynamic narrative and edgy style. Her outfits predominantly consist of fitted garments, resonating with the video’s energy. Notably, the black ensemble she wears alongside her squad at the end stands out as an iconic and powerful fashion statement.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

…Ready for it?

Taylor Swift’s outfit choices in the “…Ready for It?” music video enhance the futuristic and visually fascinating environment. Her clothes, which incorporate science fiction and fantasy aspects, correspond to the video’s theme of metamorphosis and empowerment. Taylor appears in the video in two roles: a futuristic cyborg-like being and a human-like persona. Her outfit seamlessly blends technological and fantasy themes. Taylor oozes strength as the human-like character in a warrior princess attire that includes a flowing dress, armour-like accoutrements, and a dominating cape. These eye-catching clothes enhance the video’s transforming narrative and add to its captivating appeal.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Look What You Made Me Do

Taylor Swift’s fashion is essential in expressing her development from her earlier personality to a more confident self in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Her costumes, which also nod to her prior eras, reflect the video’s bold and self-aware themes. The attention-grabbing red-wrapped Balmain dress stands out among the diverse combinations. This classic dress, worn by Taylor while sitting on a throne sipping tea, conveys the video’s confident and unforgettable visual statement.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Delicate

The “Delicate” music video conveys vulnerability and liberation, with Taylor Swift’s wardrobe seamlessly enhancing these themes. The highlight fashion moment is Taylor’s blue fringed dress. This dress draws attention with its delicate, flowing style, which reflects the atmosphere of the song. Intricate fringed accents sway with Taylor’s motions, adding whimsy and grace to the images. The clothing, as a symbol of vulnerability and freedom, adds to the emotional depth and resonating tone of the video.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Lover



In the “Lover” music video, Taylor Swift’s fashion choices capture a whimsical, romantic, and nostalgic aura that beautifully complements the song’s themes of love and joy. Her costumes complement the pastel hue and retro-inspired graphics in the film, creating an alluring environment. Taylor and dancer Christian Owens wear colour-coordinated outfits throughout the video, emphasising the song’s themes about unity. Taylor’s wardrobe features a range of flowing dresses in floral patterns and soft hues, aligning with the dreamy essence of the song’s narrative.

Imag eCredit: YouTube/Screenshot

ME!



Taylor Swift’s outfits in the “ME!” music video match the song’s upbeat and celebratory tone. Her bold and fun costumes complement the video’s colourful and magical surroundings, producing a fascinating visual experience. Taylor is known for wearing eye-catching statement gowns, such as the Monique Lhuillier gown at the beginning and a fanciful long-trailed pink tulle gown in the middle. These fashion choices add to the playfulness of the video and contribute to its charming ambience.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

Willow



The “Willow” video seamlessly merges a dreamlike atmosphere with elements of fantasy, and Taylor’s outfits reflect this ethereal aesthetic. Her outfits perfectly align with the ethereal aesthetic, featuring a white lace flowy gown that mirrors the video’s otherworldly setting. The gown exudes effortless elegance, enhancing the overall dreamlike atmosphere. The addition of magical accessories such as capes, headpieces, and delicate jewellery further amplifies the video’s fantasy-inspired visual appeal.

Image Credit: Youtube/Screenshot

Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift adopts knitwear as a significant fashion choice throughout her Midnights era. Her style in the “Anti-Hero” music video is inspired by the 1970s preppy look, but with a darker edge. Taylor’s clothing is consistent between personalities despite her various personas. A striped, houndstooth-embroidered short-sleeve polo sweater is teamed with rust wide-leg trousers in one standout look. These ensembles, which combine design and comfort, are ideal for both city adventure and day-to-day activities.

Image Credit: YouTube./Screenshot

Karma



In the “Karma” music video, Taylor Swift channels a blend of 1980-s dressing with a contemporary edge in her fashion choices. She dons a metallic gold skirt combined with a crop top with confidence, conveying a striking and trendy aura. A studded bodysuit lends an edgier twist to another standout look. The video also features Ice Spice in synchronised attire. Taylor Swift’s fashion journey throughout the video spans a variety of outfits, all of which complement the song’s subject of confidence and assertion.





Bejeweled



In the “Bejeweled” music video, Taylor Swift pays homage to the 1920s flapper era with a contemporary update. Throughout the video, she dazzles in an array of gemstone-studded ensembles that capture the essence of the era. Crystals, gems, and glitters take centre stage, adding a luxurious touch to the visual experience. Notably, Taylor dons custom-made studded bodysuits crafted by Michel Schmidt, showcasing her affinity for “shiny things”. The fashion in the “Bejeweled” music video seamlessly blends vintage inspiration with modern glamour, resulting in a captivating and opulent aesthetic.

Image Credit: YouTube/Screenshot

