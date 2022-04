7 statement-making bags to help usher in Summer 2022

A brand new season means a brand new wardrobe. And what wardrobe would be complete without a brand new bag (or bags, plural)?

From retina-bright classics to teeny-tiny microbags, there are so many new models that will suit all kinds of summertime adventures, be it in the city, at the beach or, please, please, please, somewhere far, far away from the confines of Hong Kong.

Below we’ve taken it into our hands to round up a few of our favourite new releases this Spring/Summer 2022. Whether you’re looking for the perfect getaway tote, or a statement piece to usher in the summer, scroll down for our top picks of new bags.

New Bags, Boo:

Fendi’s Peekaboo ISeeU Petite and Micro









If there’s anything you need for your upcoming vacation, it’s a microbag. Just big enough for all your essentials — cue keys, phone and your favourite lipstick, perhaps — it’s the perfect reminder to leave the rest of your things and worries at home. When it comes to the microbag, we’ve got our eyes set this season on Fendi’s ISeeU in Petite. Embodying all the emblematic charms of Fendi’s Peekaboo, the Petite comes in endearingly micro proportions, while managing to maintain all the signature details that create Fendi’s signature bag. Centred around a double turn lock upper frame, the bag comes crafted in padded nappa leather, and can be daintily worn crossbody. 12 vibrant colourways are available, including baby blue, violetta lilac, dark honey and mimosa yellow. If you want to go even smaller, the Micro takes small even further, and can even be used as a bag charm together with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap.

GET IT HERE

Burberry’s Lola Bag









If you’re looking for a new everyday bag to accompany you during your holidays and in the city, Burberry’s Lola Bag is the one to eye. Featured in a campaign with the likes of Bella Hadid on horseback, Lola is branded as the rebellious little sister of Burberry’s iconic TB bag. With its soft, unstructured silhouette, the bag is perfect for women who are strong, sensual and smart. Featuring a polished chain strap and clasp, the bag itself is made from incredibly soft lambskin, and there’s something about the silhouette that is filled with youthful spirit. Versatility also reigns supreme here, as the Lola can be carried either over the shoulder, as a crossbody or even as a clutch.

GET IT HERE

Salvatore Ferragamo’s Cage Bag

While we do admittedly have a soft spot for the “two-in-one” bag, the brands that manage to do this, and do it well, are sadly few and far between. Which is why when Ferragamo unveiled its vibrant and versatile Cage Bag, our inner bag enthusiasts could almost jump for joy. Inspired by Salvatore Ferragamo’s iconic Kimo sandals, the Cage Bag features a surprisingly lightweight cage construction, inside which rests a drawstring bag in either natural fabric or silk. Designed to catch the eye, there’s something so bright and fun about this particular design that almost epitomises the summer “It” bag. If you’re big on personalisation, there’s much to get excited about here. The outer cage comes in black with golden or multi-coloured studs, Saddle Brown, Tyrone Turquoise, Optical White or Candy Apple. The highlight, of course, is the inner bag within. This can be easily pulled out and used on its own, or even interchangeable — switch it out for either a matching or totally contrasting colour. If you’re looking to truly make a statement, you can even pick one adorned with a scarf print from the archives, especially reworked for Spring/Summer 2022.

GET IT HERE

Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion Bag





Coming in a variety of different sizes and material options, Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion bag is at once feminine and versatile. Just the right size for everyday wear, the bag stands out through an attention-grabbing highlight — a striking bejewelled heart fastening, coming in a bright gold hue that matches the standout shoulder strap. While undeniably playful and carefree, the jewelled icon itself draws inspiration from the techniques used by specialised jewellers — an ode to Dolce & Gabbana’s long standing flair for fun, feminine, yet high quality products.

GET IT HERE

Issey Miyake’s Trunk Pleats Bag 12









Whether you’re en route to the beach, headed to the mountains or simply planning to unwind here in the city, Issey Miyake’s Trunk Pleats Bag is a staple accessory everyone needs this summer. Returning in a vibrant array of 12 colours — with eight newly introduced colourways — the iconic bag comes in a durable, beautiful and lightweight pleated material that’s perfect for accompanying you on-the-go. Inspired by tree trunks, the uniquely straight silhouette has become a much-loved statement piece, and can stretch to fit a surprising amount. On top of that, this line-up of bags is also environmentally friendly, made using recycled polyester fibres and plastic water bottles.

GET IT HERE

Saint Laurent’s Le 5 A 7 Hobo Bag in Bubblegum







There are times when you need that sleek, sophisticated all-black bag. And then there are times — such as now — when you want to go all bright, bold and pink, to welcome the arrival of summer. Understanding this, Saint Laurent’s latest Summer 2022 collection expresses a classic, yet unabashedly sexy side to its iconic design. Created by Anthony Vaccarello, the Le 5 A 7 Hobo Bag in bubblegum is fun, feisty and fabulous. This particular rendition sees the Hobo bag, complete with its iconic YSL hook closure, interpreted in a striking pink — the perfect ode to the holiday season.

GET IT HERE

Valentino Garavani’s One Stud Bag





If you’re looking for an accessory that manages to make a unique statement without being over-the-top, Valentino Garavani’s One Stud bag may be the perfect pick. Impeccably elegant, the design offers a referential nod to the brands’ iconic Stud line, with a 4×4 stud and magnet closure that provides a sophisticated yet straightforward style. Though beautifully simple, details reign supreme here — reverse stitching conceals the seams, while a solid structure of nappa leather and Valentino’s unmissable petit chain makes it stand out from the rest.

GET IT HERE

Header image courtesy of Valentino, featured image courtesy of Burberry