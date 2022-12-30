Take your pick from the best Puma sneakers for men

When it comes to sporty footwear, Puma is undoubtedly one of the most preferred brands in the market. It is primarily known for products which are designed keeping the requirements for various sports including basketball, football, motorsports, golf and running in mind. So, when you plan to buy Puma sneakers for men, consider your needs first. For instance, if you simply need a pair of shoes to wear with your jeans or a casual outfit, you need not invest in a sporty sneaker. But if you are often on the field or into fitness, sporty sneakers could be a great fit for you.
How to choose Puma sneakers?
Puma is one of the most renowned shoe labels with a range of collections specifically curated for men. Whether you want an all-white sneaker or a colourblocked one, the brand has it all sorted. However, before you pick a product, you need to check if it meets your criteria.
The first thing to consider would be the material used. Puma uses high-quality material but if you’re particular about sustainability, you can pick something made from recycled material as well. One such great option is the Puma MMS Future Rider Sneakers (Buy it for HKD 758 on Farfetch).
Secondly, you need to check the price. Puma has sneakers in different price ranges for you to select from. Nonetheless, it’s perfectly fine to invest in a good pair of sneakers as the brand never compromises on quality. These sneakers can last you years and are designed to endure constant friction and movement.
Lastly, it is important to identify your specific requirement. There are various sneakers crafted for optimal performance on tennis or basketball courts, or specific fields based on different games and sports. You can also find regular trainers for running or jogging. Research a bit, go through the product details and make the right choice.
Here are some of the best Puma sneakers for men to look out for
Whether you are out for a jog or need a chic pair of shoes to go with your casual attire, the Puma RS-X Toys Sneakers can be your go-to footwear. The upper features a smooth mesh to provide air flow, while the extra cushioning at the heels ensures optimum support. The sneakers also feature almond toe with lace fastening and contrasting panels.
These sporty-looking sneakers from the Puma and BMW collaboration collection are no less than a dream! Featuring colourblock design along with Rider Foam, the footwear is lightweight but high-performing. They don’t hurt and look uber-cool too.
Slip your feet into these racer sneakers and add some jazz to your sporty look. These are crafted calf leather which make them feel light on your feet. These are ideal for track events as they adequately cushion your heels while providing a firm grip. Additionally, these shoes feature colourblock design along with mesh panelling and front lace up fastening.
First introduced in the 90s, the Blaze Of Glory sneakers are known for their comfort and stability. The sneakers are reimagined for AW22 in a black and dark green combination. The sneakers feature a lightweight mesh upper with leather overlays along with a comfortable rubber sole.
Do you need a pair of reliable footwear that’s stylish and durabe? Well then, say hello to the Puma Suede Panel Mayu Trainers! These black leather shoes feature chunky rubber soles for extra support and suede panelling. The sneakers are breathable that lets your feet easily fit into the structure.
A strikingly stylish pair, the Puma x Ferrari Nitefox GT sneakers is all about authenticity and chic fashion. It comes in a black and yellow colourblock design that is hard to miss along with convenient front lace up fastening and pull tab at the heel. The shoes offer perfect fit and is great for casual settings.
Grab this set of sneakers if you’re looking for a lightweight product that gives you the required bounce as well as a strong grip with every step. This Puma X LaMelo pair honours the Charlotte Hornets with a woven upper in monochromatic purple climmer. The shoes exude a street style look and hugs your feet comfortably without suffocating them.
