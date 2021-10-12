For a Rainy Day: The 7 best water-proof rain boots to buy now

Hunter’s Original Tour short boots (HK$1,167.62)

If there’s one brand synonymous with a prototypical rain boot (or, specifically, the Wellington boot; or, colloquially, the Welly), it’s Hunter. They’re British! If anyone knows rainy day gear, it’s the British.

Princess Diana wore them. The Camerons brought pairs from the UK on a diplomatic trip for the Obama daughters. Kate Moss is a fan, too.

The original Hunter Wellington — made then and now from vulcanised matte rubber — is the taller, under-knee silhouette, but the shorter (pictured) feels a little more modern. To each their own!

