I saw Gigi Hadid wearing a swimsuit as a top, so I bought a swimsuit to wear as a top

For the launch party of her capsule collection with Frankie’s Bikinis, Gigi Hadid taught us how to be a little creative with our beachwear rotation: by wearing said beach pieces to, well, not the beach.

What do you wear to a party in Manhattan celebrating the launch of a line of swimsuits? You wear the damn swimsuit. The blonde Hadid paired her Toile de Jouy-patterned one-piece with baggy pants, an extremely-cropped top — gotta show off the ‘suit — and a black baseball cap worn backwards because being adaptable is a virtue; a thing to celebrate. The younger Hadid did the same, but with a pleated skirt, tiered necklaces and baby bangs. The range! The styling options! The ingenuity!

And here’s why swimsuit-as-top is genius. Nights out are prime “Danger! Splash Zone” territory, as are any kind of meal scenario if you’re a little messy, a little grubby. Then there’s the sweat and the grime of summer. In short, you’re always going to feel more protected with a touch of waterproofing — and why not this entire range of type-casted, four-way-stretch clothing that doesn’t have to be relegated as seasonal workers? You already have the bikini tops; the one-pieces. It’s just time to get creative.

But more than that, there’s big Laundry Day energy to choosing to don a tankini as a top. It’s cute. It’s je ne sais quoi. It’s Cool Girl. It’s a little unhinged, but all the best things in life are. Your swimsuit called and said it wants to see the world beyond sand and chlorine. So, time to paint the town red in red Lycra — and other stunning bikini tops and swim gear from The Attico, Eres and much, much more.

Swimsuits of the Season: