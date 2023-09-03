All of Taylor Swift’s most incredible Eras Tour outfits so far

She came back stronger than a ’90s trend. Yes, it’s none other than Taylor Alison Swift. And right now, she’s dazzling us like never before with her larger-than-life Eras Tour. From the headlines it’s making on a daily basis we can safely say, this isn’t just a regular concert; it’s an unforgettable event that can easily qualify as the “show of the decade.” And Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits are not just fashion statements, but a visual storytelling of her musical journey.

But wait, there’s more to this story. Swift isn’t only burning up the stage; she’s also dominating the charts. The Eras Tour is on track to surpass Elton John’s historic Farewell Tour, bringing it closer to the ultimate title of the highest-grossing musical tour in history. And don’t get us started on the size of the whole affair — we’re talking mind-blowing productions, bespoke designer dresses that gleam with perfection, and, did we mention, substantial bonuses for the hardworking crew? Financial experts are betting that Taylor Swift will walk away from this tour with a massive boost to her net worth, essentially becoming a billionaire.

The highly anticipated tour is coming to Singapore, with its 44-song setlist that wraps you in a musical cocoon for over three electrifying hours, with no intermission to break the spell. But today, Dear Reader, let’s dive into the treasure trove that is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wardrobe. Judging from her music video outfits, red carpet moments, and dazzling jewellery, she is an already-proven fashion chameleon. Let’s look at the best outfits from the Eras Tour that have the fashion world buzzing and Swifties swooning.

All the Eras Tour outfits Taylor Swift has worn so far

Lover Era

Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour with a bang, bringing the Lover era back to life in style. The stage was set on fire as she wore a special iridescent pink and blue bodysuit designed by Versace. Swift’s ensemble was a stunning blend of elegance and flair, complemented by silver knee-high Christian Louboutin boots. She also went on stage in a new bodysuit decorated with gold and blue jewels in a few shows. But it doesn’t end there; she also owns a Versace bodysuit with fringe tassels and elaborate beading, a genuine tribute to her bold fashion experimentation. Lastly, she finished the look with ombré boots, a distinctive touch by Louboutin.

Ahead of performing her patriarchy-slamming track The Man, she draped herself in a silver sequinned Versace blazer that matched her knee-high Christian Louboutin heels perfectly. On top of that, she also has a black sequinned pinstripe jacket from Atelier Versace in her tour wardrobe.

Fearless Era

Taylor Swiftly crosses from Lover to Fearless eras, stepping into the spotlight in a short champagne-coloured fringed Roberto Cavalli gown. But this is only one of her wonderful options.

Adding to the allure of her Fearless set, Taylor has not one, but two more fascinating Roberto Cavalli dresses. Both dresses have similar aesthetics featuring exquisite ombré arrangements. One is in all silver and another is in gold and silver sequins.

Evermore Era

As the notes of Willow work their magic, Taylor Swift goes into a realm of enchantment dressed in a bright mustard, country-style Etro dress. But that’s not all; she adds an extra layer of magic with a velvety green cape, casting a bewitching spell that captivates the whole stadium.

At some shows, Taylor Swift enters the Evermore set wearing a brand-new creation by Marco de Vincenzo for Etro. This dress seamlessly echoes the Evermore album’s woody, rustic aesthetics. Moreover, it has a rich chocolate shade with glitter and beautiful ruffles that sway like leaves in a soft breeze.

Reputation Era

Swift commanded the stage during her Reputation set performance in a mesmerising Roberto Cavalli catsuit. With elaborate patterns resembling interconnected snakes slithering down a single leg — reminiscent of her legendary Reputation Stadium Tour bodysuits — the ensemble is truly one of a kind. This costume, embellished with black sequins that matched the scales of these enigmatic beasts, is a testament to her adventurous flair. Interestingly, this is Taylor Swift’s only Eras Tour outfit that doesn’t have an alternate option.

Speak Now Era

While fans were initially disappointed because she chose only one song from the Speak Now album for the setlist, she effectively made up for it in the fashion segment. Swift looked stunning in a variety of gowns while performing the song Enchanted. She has not worn just a single gown but has impressed with a stunning collection of six gorgeous options up to this moment. Arguably, these are the most breathtaking outfits Taylor Swift has worn on the Eras Tour. Let’s dig deeper and take a closer look at each of them.

Swift looked like a real-life Barbie doll while dressed in a Zuhair Murad ballgown. The brilliant pink gown looked almost ethereal against the violet lighting of the stage.

Swift left fans “Enchanted” as she took the stage in a champagne-gold bespoke Nicole + Felicia gown. The stunning gold gown resembled her classic Valentino ballgown from her Speak Now Tour, surely evoking feelings of nostalgia and wonder in her audience.

On the weekend before the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the singer took to the stage adorned in a gorgeous custom-made gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The gown, in exquisite hue of purple, was a touching tribute to the album. As an added bonus, she added Long Live to the setlist.

During the Speak Now set, Taylor wore a new outfit a couple of times, gracing the stage in an Elie Saab Haute Couture silk tulle ballgown. This gorgeous gown was adorned with elaborate embroidery and gardenia-coloured organza petals that sparked a sense of elegance in her look.

Once again, she opted for an Elie Saab ballgown, this time in a delicate shade of pale pink. The tulle and delicate design on the front of the gown added to its attraction and beauty.

Swift rocked the stage in another bespoke blue dress designed by Nicole + Felicia as part of her Speak Now performance just before announcing the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on August 9th. Throughout the night, she wore a variety of distinct blue ensembles, dropping easter eggs for her album.

Red Era

Swift opened her Red set by skilfully reviving her classic ensemble from the 22 music video but not without a subtle change. This look included a shirt with the slogan “A lot going on at the moment,” as well as a fedora and shorts. The word “not” is omitted from the T-shirt slogan. Ashish’s custom-made top was well-complimented by Christian Louboutin loafers and a Gladys Tamez cap.

She has also sported two additional T-shirts designed by the same creator, featuring the phrases “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew.” and “We are never getting back together. Like ever.”

Moving on to other songs from her Red album, she revealed a mesmerising sequinned Ashish romper in a striking red and black combination. Swift elevated her outfit by throwing an Ashish coat over the romper during her emotive 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” all while backed on stage by a matching red guitar.

Folklore Era

Taylor transitioned to her Folklore set by wearing an elegant Alberta Ferretti gown that perfectly complemented the tone of the songs. She has displayed a selection of five unique dresses till now. These gowns, in lilac, green, off-white, pale pink, and a homage to 1989 TV in blue, each had their own unique and eye-catching features. The flowing, twirl-worthy design of these dresses, characterised by cape-like sleeves, provided an extra touch of elegance and energy to her performance.

1989 Era

Swift revisited her iconic two-piece look from her 1989 world tour. This time, though, she opted for a matching look that included a totally beaded Roberto Cavalli top and skirt. Her spectacular attire was complemented by a pair of similar Christian Louboutin boots that sparkled just as brightly. Currently, Taylor Swift has this entire outfit in four different colours: pink, green, orange, and blue in her Eras tour wardrobe.

Acoustic set

Taylor Swift dons a charming Jessica Jones dress for her acoustic show, where she delights the crowd with two surprise songs each night. The cap sleeves and pleats on this dress creates a gorgeous yet comfortable aesthetic. She has showcased four gowns of a similar style, each in a different colour: magenta, green, yellow, and blue. Throughout, she dazzled by wearing these outfits with the sparkly Christian Louboutin boots from her 1989 ensemble.

Midnights Era

The singer began her Midnights set by wearing a similar ensemble to her Lavender Haze music video. She wore an Oscar de la Renta crystal-encrusted t-shirt with an Oscar de la Renta faux fur coat. Taylor Swift also has three more sequined t-shirt outfits in different colours for this set: purple, pink, and blue in her Eras Tour wardrobe.

During her performance of Midnight Rain, Swift executed a swift costume change right on stage. She removed her Oscar de la Renta tee to reveal an enticing Oscar de la Renta bodysuit. The outfit was made in a fitted midnight blue and decorated with elaborate beading that resembled a dark starry sky. To complete the look, she coupled the bodysuit with complementing Christian Louboutin boots, keeping the theme consistent.

Later in her performance, she dressed up even further with a sparkly fringed jacket. This jacket, which was available in four different colours — black, magenta, light pink, and blue — was an excellent compliment to her outfit, emphasising her stage presence with its flashy flair.

Did you suppose her only option for the set was the Oscar de la Renta bodysuit? Think again. She owns two more Midnight blue bodysuits, both custom-made by designer Zuhair Murad. Both handmade ensembles featured a midnight blue bodysuit embellished with blue crystals and beaded fringes. Additionally, the set included a matching garter, which added to the overall sultry appeal of the look.

Which is your favourite Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit?

This story first appeared here.

(Main and featured image: taylorswift/Instagram)