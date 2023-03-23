The greatest Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers that never go out of style!

Nike is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sneaker industry. The Swoosh leads the way when it comes to high-wattage collaborations. The sneaker giant’s collaborations with a multitude of designers, musicians and athletes are proof! The partnerships have given us some of the best footwear in recent times and Travis Scott x Air Jordan has been among the hottest and most in-demand collaborations. And it’s not just one covetable-as-it-gets pair of kicks but a range of drops. They are grails in their own right.

The Houston-born artist garnered exponential fame in recent years, dominating the fashion world with his incredible personalisation to the Jordans. Scott’s creations have been impeccable, from the Air Jordan 4 ‘Cactus Jack’ and Air Jordan 1 High to Air Jordan 6. The immaculate detailing, stunning hues and Travis’ signature branding make these sneakers worth every penny.

The majority of his drops with Nike sell out in no time and make it to multiple yearly best lists. Also, you can’t imagine the extent of rush that ensues at the time of each release.

For all sneaker junkies looking to expand their collection, we’ve curated a list of the best Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaborations of all time. So, keep reading and grab your pick!