The greatest Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers that never go out of style!

Nike is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sneaker industry. The Swoosh leads the way when it comes to high-wattage collaborations. The sneaker giant’s collaborations with a multitude of designers, musicians and athletes are proof! The partnerships have given us some of the best footwear in recent times and Travis Scott x Air Jordan has been among the hottest and most in-demand collaborations. And it’s not just one covetable-as-it-gets pair of kicks but a range of drops. They are grails in their own right.
The Houston-born artist garnered exponential fame in recent years, dominating the fashion world with his incredible personalisation to the Jordans. Scott’s creations have been impeccable, from the Air Jordan 4 ‘Cactus Jack’ and Air Jordan 1 High to Air Jordan 6. The immaculate detailing, stunning hues and Travis’ signature branding make these sneakers worth every penny.
The majority of his drops with Nike sell out in no time and make it to multiple yearly best lists. Also, you can’t imagine the extent of rush that ensues at the time of each release.
For all sneaker junkies looking to expand their collection, we’ve curated a list of the best Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaborations of all time. So, keep reading and grab your pick!
Jump To / Table of Contents
Travis Scott dropped this Air Jordan collaboration in 2018. These sneakers have a stunning palette, complete with bright blue nubuck construction. The black and red accents accentuate the look. What’s more remarkable is that with the colour scheme, Scott paid homage to his hometown team, the now-defunct NFL Houston Oilers football squad. In addition, Scott’s “Cactus Jack” logo on the left heel and the mesh and lace details give these shoes an extra quirk.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
2 /8
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High was unarguably the best-selling sneaker of 2019. The special edition of the Air Jordan 1 features unique details like the oversized backwards-facing Swoosh on the lateral panel, double construction on the collar as well as Scott’s caricature on the heel. These sneakers garnered massive popularity as Scott flaunted them at various concerts on his ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ tour, which kicked off in late 2018.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
3 /8
The artist immensely piqued people’s curiosity by teasing these sneakers during the 2019 Grammys performance. These sold like hotcakes upon their launch later that year and have a separate fan base to date. The earthy brown tones are paired with the white Nike Swoosh, in addition to the bright red logo on the back that elevates the look.
The low-top version of the rapper’s Jordan 1 collaboration also boasts a “Cactus Jack” logo printed down the side. They’re perfect for anyone who’s looking for a minimal and subtle pair to add to their stack.
4 /8
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 was the third time the Jordan brand and Travis Scott collaborated on an Air Jordan. The rapper sported these beauties at the half-time show of the Superbowl in 2019, drawing sneakerheads’ attention all over again.
If the military-inspired colour scheme doesn’t grab your attention, the cargo pocket at the high will sure will. Further, the bright orange accent as well as the glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole make the drop quite impressive.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
As the name suggests, these Air Jordans are draped in the British Khaki colourway, and their earthy tones are unlike the military hues which dominated the Jordan 6 Retros. Just like its predecessor, the Khaki version also flaunts a small pouch detailing on the ankle collar. The crimson detailing on the tongue as well as on the heel, further alleviates the look. What’s more interesting is that the outsole glows in the dark.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
The July 2022 drop is considered to be Travis Scott’s best Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration till now. The brown suede upper combined with the ivory leather overlays and the reverse Swooshes on the sides fall perfectly in sync. The red accents on the tongue and the embroidered motif on the heel further accentuate the look of these sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Low is extremely popular, and you can get your hands on various colourways.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
The sneakers were made from a triple collaboration between Nike, Travis Scott, and Japanese musician Hiroshi Fujiwara’s brand “Fragment”. The three-colour blend of blue, black and white is soothing to the eye. The leather structures as well as the Nike Swooshes on the lateral panel are reminiscent of Scott’s debut Air Jordan 1 collection. Air Jordan 1 ‘Fragment’ is one of the simplest shoe designs Scott has created, so anyone who’s just starting out their sneaker journey (and is ready to splurge a lot of bucks) can have a glance at these.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
This sneaker dropped a few weeks after its OG predecessor Air Jordan 1 High x Travis Scott x Fragment’s buzzy launch. While it shares a similar colour scheme as the Air Jordan 1 High, the sharp blue tone has been muted in this one and is evident mostly at the heel. The detailings include a “Cactus Jack” branding on the tongue as well as two different motifs on the heels – stitched smiley face on the left and a lightning bolt on the right.
(Image credit: Farfetch)
(Hero and feature image credits: Farfetch)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Travis Scott has over 20 sneaker releases, many of which are the Air Jordans.
Answer: Each Travis Scott x Air Jordan drop comes at a different price, however, all of them are very expensive. The price can range anywhere between HKD 13,000 and HKD 53,000.