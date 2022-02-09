Love it! Our favourite picks from Valentine’s Day 2022 fashion capsules

Caution: Lots of adorable heart-shaped things ahead.

It’s easy to be jaded about a day largely consumed by the very worst of capitalist tendencies gift-wrapped as something benign instead of something evil that preys on our feelings and our emotions and our heartfelt sentimentality, but, in the name of love, maybe choose a better angle. Hearts are cute! Love is nice. Yes, you can show your special someone how much you love them on all other 364 days of the year. Just think of Valentine’s Day as… just another day. For love. And for these incredible Celine heart-shaped bags. Drool!

All’s Fair in Love And Wardrobe Additions:

Celine’s Heart-Shaped Range

When it comes down to it, love is simple. So simple it can be boiled down to a single, universally-accepted shape. Celine’s heart-motif handbags are straightforward tributes to the occasion, with some rendered in triomphe canvas, others in red calfskin leather. Others, still, in fuzzy shearling — not unlike that of a floppy teddy bear that wants hugs and hugs and hugs. There are, of course, hearts to go around, with pendants, beanies, earrings and more dedicated to the shape of the season. And if you’d really prefer to speak in the language of love, T-shirts that say it, like it in le français, are also available.

Shop Celine for her here, for him here

A Love Story Presented By Gucci

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)“, re-released last Valentine’s Day, re-told Romeo and Juliet but spun it away from its tragic ending with one a little less devastating. Because that’s the point of love stories; of stories that begin with “Once upon a time” and end with a horseback ride into the sunset and, at the fade to black, “And they lived happily ever after.” End scene. Gucci’s Valentine’s Day collection for 2022 is accompanied with a love story; a zine created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based visual artist Ariana Papademetropoulos with characters — mainly, two star-crossed lovers; one a miniature maiden, the other a gentle giant — costumed in the capsule’s range of love-lettered pieces, from origami bags shaped like popcorn boxes to GG Supreme-emblazoned SLG, scarves and sneakers.

Shop Gucci’s Valentine’s Day capsule here

Balenciaga’s Valentine 22 Series

This Valentine’s Day, Balenciaga asks a short, terrifying question: “Would you be my Valentine?” As we allow the crickets a moment to echo uncomfortably, the capsule’s cut-and-sew separates soften the blow with tie-dye backgrounds that bleed into a heart-shaped fade that, in all honesty, makes the Question Of The Moment quite hard to read from afar. So it’s like you never asked! You can almost justify wearing this piece beyond the single day it serves. Also on Balenciaga’s V-day rotaish are red mesh undies, heart locket jewellery and small leather goods printed over with, again, heart-shaped motifs. You get the idea.

Shop Balenciaga’s Valentine 22 Series here

Dior on Cupid







“Stupid Cupid” was a song written by Howard Greenfield and Neil Sedaka for Connie Francis, which became a hit in 1958. But if you’re anything like me (read: a woman of culture), you’d have come by this song as a Mandy Moore single on The Princess Diaries soundtrack. Dior’s V-day capsule is a graphic nod to said “stupid” entity, with Cupid (or Eros, if you prefer his Grecian honorific) starring on all manner of objects of desire. Mugs. Lady D-lite bags. Silk twill scarves. Sneakers. The works.

Shop Dior’s Cupidon capsule collection here

Hero images courtesy of Gucci and Ariana Papademetropoulos