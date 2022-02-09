For Sole Mates: 6 love-themed sneakers to gift this Valentine’s Day

Conventional Valentine’s Day gifts are often woefully transient. A stunning bouquet? Wilted in a week. A box of chocolates? Gone in an hour. A pair of sneakers, though? We’re talking years. More, if they’re worn very, very gently. Kindly. With love.

Fine. I will concede the point. Sneakers aren’t typically something you’d gift on Valentine’s Day. Shoes are not an especially romantic gift, unless it’s a glass slipper promising a lifetime of royal nothingness — or if you and your boo swing that way (no kink shaming!). If the shoe fits! If the season beckons!

And the season does beckon, especially at the Nike headquarters, where hero silhouettes like the AF1s and Dunk Lows are showered with love hearts and pastel and charms. Dior harks to Greek mythology with a dedication to Cupid, while Gucci goes quite literal with L-O-V-E printed on the side of their signature Ace silhouette. Not kicking it with these kicks? There are always flowers. If you’re boring.

All You Need Is Love (And Sneakers):