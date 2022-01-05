Where to buy the best vintage-style graphic tees online

Finding the perfect graphic tee in Hong Kong can be a real challenge. Instead of spending hours digging for a super rare gem from Mee&Gee, try these online retailers for that vintage-style aesthetic instead.

Generation Z has too many trends to keep up with, especially when it comes to fashion. With so many stylish influencers on the rise, it seems that everyone is locked into a perpetual arms race for the perfect garments and pieces to complete their next fit pic.

Lately, there has been a spike in vintage-style and acid-washed graphic tees. Oversized tee, straight and baggy jeans, with fresh kicks — AF1s, Jordans, any bulky sneaker will do — and a shoulder bag… you’ve definitely seen this look on the ‘Gram. If you’re trying to hop on the wave, these sites offer the best tees to complete that vintage aesthetic.

The best online retailers for vintage-style tees and apparel

Street Market Supply







Street Market Supply is a go-to for copping quality vintage-style graphic tees. Specialising in hip-hop since their launch not too long ago, the store has produced pieces inspired by Kanye West to the late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

Because their shirts have that vintage “band tee” aesthetic, they’re highly in-demand. The store itself exists online, and only opens for new drops, so you have to be quick — or they might sell out, quite literally, in seconds.

1of1worldwide







Similar to Street Market Supply, 1of1worldwide is a website-based clothing store on a smaller scale. Launched recently, they only have a few pieces in their archives, but they definitely meet the vintage graphic tee vibe. 1of1worldwide’s selection goes beyond just rapper-inspired shirts, as they offer simple hoodies, as well as NBA- and sport-inspired graphics.

Boohoo / BoohooMAN







If you follow any Instagram streetwear influencer, you’ve probably heard of Boohoo or BoohooMAN already. And don’t let that stop you — they really do have great vintage graphic tees. From hip-hop to anime to original designs, they have a wide selection of tees in a variety of styles. Although BoohooMAN garments are designed for men — frankly, they have more options and designs than women’s — I recommend for women to go ahead and get an oversized shirt. I’ve personally ordered a few pieces from BoohooMAN, and I’m glad I did.

CultureKings







Another favourite of Instagram influencers is CultureKings, founded in Australia. What’s special about their vintage graphic tees? A huge variety of designs to choose from. Anime, rock bands, Stranger Things, basketball teams, Super Bowl teams, it goes on. Another thing I love about CultureKings is that the women’s section has more options and pieces than other similar brands. With so much to choose from, we no longer have to worry if a men’s-size shirt will be too long for us.

Club Giv







From tracksuits and hoodies to caps and cross-body bags, Club Giv has everything to complete your next fit. They have a wide selection of apparel, but their huge collection of vintage graphic tees really stands out. Loved by influencers worldwide, Club Giv offers vibrant and exclusive designs that will fill in your wardrobe. Whatever you’re into, you’re bound to find something you love.

