BLACKPINK’s Barbiecore outfits prove they’re the first to embrace the trend

Convinced the Barbiecore trend was catalysed by the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie? Think again! If you think about it,

BLACKPINK’s aesthetic mantra has always gravitated toward the pinkest shade, making them the OG trendsetters. From their on-stage ensembles to their off-duty appearances, Barbie pink has been their best friend right from the start. Today, we take a look at Blackpink’s Barbiecore outfits and just how the quartet has been embracing the shade right from the get-go.

As with Barbie, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa have always been empowered women, and their interpretation of pink goes beyond stereotypes. “The meaning of BLACKPINK aims to contradict the common perception of the color pink,” a statement from YG Entertainment read in 2016. “Pink is commonly used to portray prettiness, but BLACKPINK actually means to say that ‘Pretty isn’t everything.’ It also symbolizes that they are a team that encompasses not only beauty but also great talent,” it said. Staying true to their ideology, the dawn of BLACKPINK’s Barbiecore era seems like a natural extension of their personalities.

So, what is Barbiecore really?

Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie. (Image: Mattel Films)

According to the summer trend cycle, we’re living in a Barbie world and it’s fantastic! Moreso after the release of Gerwig’s live-action remake, the Barbiecore aesthetic has blossomed into a burgeoning phenomenon documented by influencers and celebrities alike. So, what exactly is the sub-aesthetic? Think strawberry, bubblegum, and kitschy fuchsia pink. A slew of pink bows, frilly headbands, tulle, flashy sequins, neon tights, and ostentatious pumps follow. Well, there seems to be no right or wrong when you’re on the pink train.

Barbie-esque colors and ensembles are popping up on every Instagram feed. On TikTok, #barbiecore content has garnered over 15.4 million views. Videos present Barbie-like outfit combinations, Barbie-inspired floral arrangements, and explainers on the trend. Many have taken it a step further by including the viral aesthetic in their home decor, makeup looks, and everything in between. It’s no surprise that celebrities with even the slightest trend awareness have put forward their unique take — whether it’s Anne Hathaway’s sequin glory at Valentino’s Haute Couture Show earlier in July, or Kim Kardashian’s latex-snatched leggings with a side of Y2K-esque zipped hoodie, there’s no escaping Barbiecore.

For the BLACKPINK ladies, the shade has always been close to home ground. When the ladies aren’t delivering electrifying performances on stage in their hot Barbie staples, they’re creating and endorsing fashion trends with equal gusto. From Jennie’s knitted Jacquemus set in Hawaii to Lisa’s coral pink hair, we take a look at BLACKPINK’s best Barbiecore renditions.

We take a look at BLACKPINK’s best Barbiecore outfits

1. Jennie in Jacquemus

Bringing Barbiecore to Hawaii, Jennie made a pit-stop at Jacquemus’s highly Instagrammable spring/summer 2022 show in an outfit that could not get any pinker. The regular fashion show-goer, who sat next to SZA during the collection launch, wore a knitted patchwork crop top and striped skirt, with sweet-but-not-saccharine accessories, which she also highlighted on the ’gram. The musician’s fuchsia-pink Les Carrés Ronds sandals and circular handle Le Sac bag upped the coordinated effect of this look and sent fans into serious inspiration mode.

2. Lisa in Alexander Wang

The most Barbie-esque of them all, Lisa, posted this photo on her IG— flaunting her fuzzy pink Alexander Wang sweater with a smile that’s likely to make us ‘Lovesick girls’. Probably the best incorporation of the trend comes through her coloured locks and her strictly-monotone nails in a shade of bubblegum. While she left her bangs to do the talking, her wrist was the precious sitting ground for the USD 2,800-priced Chrome Hearts diamond bracelet, and the USD 15,800-worth Bulgari clasp.

3. Rosé in Alex Perry

When stage performances demand a side of designer-driven Barbiecore, you know the obsession is real. For her ‘On The Ground’ tour, Rosé brought out her Alex Perry Elena-silk twill gown, which many fans recognise from the limousine sequence in her music video. While her choreography required a more modified version for increased mobility, we cannot help but notice the price tag of USD 2,242. Adding one more step to the BLACKPINK Barbiecore aesthetic, the 26-year-old rapper added a fabric choker for that deadly touch.

4. Jisoo in Guizio

For BLACKPINK’s 2022 Welcoming Collection merchandise, Jisoo brought out her innermost Regina George with a cleverly colour-blocked outfit. You best believe it was Wednesday because this Guizio corset, worn with a plaid mini skirt by Fanci is the most Y2K rendition of the Barbiecore aesthetic yet. Her Zara heels added to the ‘cool-girl’ colour palette, while her school-like braids reminded us of Britney Spears from her Toxic era.

5. Jennie in Ambush

Even Barbie needs her comfort, right? Jennie’s fuzzy set from Ambush reminded us that the right clothing and accessories to be trend-ready need not be the most form-fitting piece in your closet. Instead, embracing the fun-yet-playful side of pink can mean putting your head into a bunny-esque headgear and your feet, into pastel-hued socks.

6. Lisa in Area

Lisa was spotted during the band’s Bangkok concert, lifting the weight of BLACKPINK’s Barbiecore era with her blingy co-ord set. The heart-shaped ensemble saw ruffle details on the neckline and a generous helping of sparkly studs. To ensure she could ease into choreography, Lisa kept her hair tied up in two playful pigtails, and topped off the look with chunky black boots for an additional dose of badassery.

7. Jisoo in Miss Sohee

Jisoo maxed out her Barbie points when she arrived on stage in Seoul for BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ tour late last year. Designed by the Sohee Park for her eponymous label, Miss Sohee, the coord set took the form of a bejeweled corset top with a contrasting-yet-complementary red miniskirt. The embellishments steal the show when it comes to this fit, ensuring all eyes were on the musicians as she set the stage ablaze.

8. Rosé in Neeh Clothing

For anyone in need of a little loungewear-yet-Barbiecore inspiration, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has all the goods. The tracksuit might be a million miles away from the cute skirts and crop tops she wears to perform with her BLACKPINK bandmates, and even further from her Saint Laurent front-row ensembles, but this influential K-Pop star manages to make even simple sweats look appealing and right on trend.

Which of BLACKPINK’s Barbiecore looks did you love the most?

(Main and featured images: YG Entertainmet )

This story first appeared here.