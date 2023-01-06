facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection
10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection
Style
06 Jan 2023 02:51 PM

10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection

Divya Arora
10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection
Style
10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection

It is a known fact indeed that sneaker culture wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for brands such as Nike, Adidas, Converse, Vans and many others contributing to it remarkably. For how they have come up with avant-garde designs and collaborations to shape the sneaker landscape over the years is unparalleled. Influencing trends and people alike, sneaker labels have made people yearn for at least a few pairs of branded sneakers in their flaunt-worthy collections. After all, branded sneakers for men are those coveted staples that no man’s fashion wardrobe is complete without.

Brimming with a myriad of renowned billion-dollar sportswear labels and boutique brands alike, designer and branded sneakers have a strong footing that cannot be matched up to. Not to forget how some sneaker collaborations have become a highly coveted brand in themselves such as Air Jordans (Nike X Michael Jordan) and All Star Chuck Taylors (Converse X Chuck Taylors).

For that matter, iterating that the world of sneakers is largely dominated by brands and their coveted drops won’t be incorrect. If you’ve ever waited with bated breath for a drop, entered into online raffles to get your hands on that limited edition shoe or lined up with numerous other people outside a store for a launch, you know what it means to be a sneakerhead.

Planning to add a branded sneaker to your collection? Here are some of the best kicks for you to choose from. From the iconic Nike Air Max 97 (Buy it for HKD 1,299 on Nike) to the reimagined versions like New Balance 57/40 (Buy it for HKD 930 on Nordstrom) and the FILA Grant Hill 2 Basketball Shoes (Buy it for HKD 1016 on Nordstrom), we’ve got you covered.

Check out the best branded sneakers for men to add to your wishlist

(Main Image Courtesy: Puma ; Featured Image Courtesy: VegNonVeg)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Puma Rider FV Future Vintage Sneakers
Puma Rider FV Future Vintage Sneakers

HKD 961

With a vivid play of hues accentuating the upper and the soles, the Rider Future Vintage shoes by Puma are a perfect match for your everyday basic-hued outfits. The upper is designed in a mix of suede and leather panels, synthetic leather Puma Formstrip with nylon piping and eyestay overlays. The rubber outsole with a comfortable cushioned footbed makes wearing this pair for longer commutes absolutely pain free.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop Here

2 /10

Adidas Originals NMD_V3 Shoes
Adidas Originals NMD_V3 Shoes

HKD 1408

Made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic are these NMD_V3 shoes by Adidas with the rubber outsole as the design’s foundation and responsive BOOST midsole for high comfort and return of energy. They’re fashioned in a serene white hue and make for one of the most popular pairs of branded sneakers for men. The upper of the shoes is made of high-performance yarn that combines recycled materials.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop Here

3 /10

Nike Air Max 97
Nike Air Max 97

HKD 1299

Nike is one of the most popular sneaker brands to own shoes from. And this pair of Nike Air Max 97, inspired by Japanese bullet trains and water droplets is an iconic one. With a full-length Air cushioning to deliver optimum comfort, the design features a foam midsole and a rubber outsole for traction and durability. While the mesh underlays lend an airy feel, the hidden lacing system in the design makes for a streamlined look. What makes this pair stand out are the gold swooshes on the tongue and the sides.

Image: Courtesy Nike

Shop Here

4 /10

Balenciaga Triple S Metallic Sneakers
Balenciaga Triple S Metallic Sneakers

HKD 9900

Triple S sneakers are one of the most famous ones by Balenciaga named so for their signature triple-stacked rubber sole. Perfect to pair and style with all of your streetwear looks, this silver-toned design features detailed mesh panelling with embossed brand logo on the side. Additionally, their chunky sole lends a distinguished edge to the pair making it stand out.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop Here

5 /10

Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers
Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers

HKD 1911

The first Air Jordan 1 Low was released back in 1985 and they have been one of the most trending branded sneakers for men and women ever since. Crafted in a red, black and white colourway, this pair in the iconic design with perforated details, jumpman logo, the signature swoosh and wings insignia is a must in everybody’s shoe collection.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop Here

6 /10

FILA Grant Hill 2 Basketball Shoes
FILA Grant Hill 2 Basketball Shoes

HKD 1016

Lending a vibrant and upbeat twist to the iconic silhouette worn famously by All-Star athlete Grant Hill are these shoes by FILA that feature eccentric designing and hues. The two-toned yellow and orange-coloured rubber sole takes the entire black and grey colourway a notch above. Whereas, the removable cushioned EVA footbed with arch support scores high on the comfort factor.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Shop Here

7 /10

Vans x Notre Vault OG Old Skool LX
Vans x Notre Vault OG Old Skool LX

HKD 4237

Yet another pair of branded sneakers for men that’s a must-have is this red and white stunner designed in partnership with a Chicago-based retailer Notre. It’s a rather spirited upgrade on the classic monochromatic low-top in a scarlet finish. Curated in two-tone suede with a leather lining and rubber outsole, the pair highlights Notre’s signature handshake motif as the contrasting Vans side-stripe. It’s suitable for everyday wear and can be styled easily with many looks.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop Here

8 /10

ASICS Gel Kayano 29
ASICS Gel Kayano 29

HKD 1355

Creating a stable and secure running experience is the Gel Kayano 29 shoe by ASICS that lends comfort to your feet with rearfoot support. It also provides a more responsive feel to the underfoot and also features a low-profile external heel counter for added ease.  The midsole has been updated with FF BLAST PLUS cushioning to ensure the shoe feels lightweight while a LITETRUSS stability feature on the inside angle of the midsole keeps your feet from rolling inward too much.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Shop Here

9 /10

New Balance 57/40
New Balance 57/40

HKD 930

In a versatile colourway, the 57/40 is a fresh take on the ’80s and ’90s designs in a rather sleeker silhouette. The midsole of the shoes is an amalgam of 90s tech-inspired details with a flared take on the construction of 574. The mudguard and the eye row features a distinctive wavy design of the 80s while the upper is fashioned in a mix of leather, suede and textile. It has the modified tread pattern outsole while the sides have an oversized ‘N’ branding.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Shop Here

10 /10

Balmain B-Bold Low-Top Sneakers
Balmain B-Bold Low-Top Sneakers

HKD 11173

Men’s sneaker market is a witness to a multitude of unconventional and experimental designs. And Balmain’s futuristic take on sneakers always manages to grab eyeballs even from afar. Take these black and neon sneakers for instance. Boasting a rather contemporary make, the pair features two independent rubber soles for a strikingly over-the-top look. Designed asymmetrically, it is fashioned with leather and rubber and would elevate your looks by multifold.

Image: Courtesy Farfetch

Shop Here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the best brands for sneakers?

Answer: Some of the best and most popular sneaker brands include Nike, Adidas, Converse, Puma, FILA, New Balance, Vans and ASICS.

Question: What are the most expensive branded sneakers ever?

Answer: The most expensive sneakers are the Solid Gold OVO X Air Jordans (SGD 2.8 million approximately) followed by Kayne West Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ (SGD 2.4 million approximately) and Michael Jordan Game Worn Nike Air Ship (SGD 1.9 million approximately)

Question: Is Jordan a luxury brand?

Answer: Yes, Jordan is a luxury brand by Nike since Air Jordans are considered as designer shoes.

Nike sneakers sneakers for men adidas sneakers branded sneakers for men
10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection

Divya Arora

With an academic background in Public Relations, Divya has a flair for writing about topics spanning genres like lifestyle, beauty, fashion, travel, FnB, tech and entertainment. She fancies everything that's a wholesome blend of contemporary finery and timelessness. Quirky earrings and tees are her weakness. When not creating content, you will find her devouring food, snuggling in with a book and a cup-a-chai, admiring skies or revisiting Hogwarts.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.