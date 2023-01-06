10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection

It is a known fact indeed that sneaker culture wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for brands such as Nike, Adidas, Converse, Vans and many others contributing to it remarkably. For how they have come up with avant-garde designs and collaborations to shape the sneaker landscape over the years is unparalleled. Influencing trends and people alike, sneaker labels have made people yearn for at least a few pairs of branded sneakers in their flaunt-worthy collections. After all, branded sneakers for men are those coveted staples that no man’s fashion wardrobe is complete without.
Brimming with a myriad of renowned billion-dollar sportswear labels and boutique brands alike, designer and branded sneakers have a strong footing that cannot be matched up to. Not to forget how some sneaker collaborations have become a highly coveted brand in themselves such as Air Jordans (Nike X Michael Jordan) and All Star Chuck Taylors (Converse X Chuck Taylors).
For that matter, iterating that the world of sneakers is largely dominated by brands and their coveted drops won’t be incorrect. If you’ve ever waited with bated breath for a drop, entered into online raffles to get your hands on that limited edition shoe or lined up with numerous other people outside a store for a launch, you know what it means to be a sneakerhead.
Planning to add a branded sneaker to your collection? Here are some of the best kicks for you to choose from. From the iconic Nike Air Max 97 (Buy it for HKD 1,299 on Nike) to the reimagined versions like New Balance 57/40 (Buy it for HKD 930 on Nordstrom) and the FILA Grant Hill 2 Basketball Shoes (Buy it for HKD 1016 on Nordstrom), we’ve got you covered.
Check out the best branded sneakers for men to add to your wishlist
With a vivid play of hues accentuating the upper and the soles, the Rider Future Vintage shoes by Puma are a perfect match for your everyday basic-hued outfits. The upper is designed in a mix of suede and leather panels, synthetic leather Puma Formstrip with nylon piping and eyestay overlays. The rubber outsole with a comfortable cushioned footbed makes wearing this pair for longer commutes absolutely pain free.
Made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic are these NMD_V3 shoes by Adidas with the rubber outsole as the design’s foundation and responsive BOOST midsole for high comfort and return of energy. They’re fashioned in a serene white hue and make for one of the most popular pairs of branded sneakers for men. The upper of the shoes is made of high-performance yarn that combines recycled materials.
Nike is one of the most popular sneaker brands to own shoes from. And this pair of Nike Air Max 97, inspired by Japanese bullet trains and water droplets is an iconic one. With a full-length Air cushioning to deliver optimum comfort, the design features a foam midsole and a rubber outsole for traction and durability. While the mesh underlays lend an airy feel, the hidden lacing system in the design makes for a streamlined look. What makes this pair stand out are the gold swooshes on the tongue and the sides.
Triple S sneakers are one of the most famous ones by Balenciaga named so for their signature triple-stacked rubber sole. Perfect to pair and style with all of your streetwear looks, this silver-toned design features detailed mesh panelling with embossed brand logo on the side. Additionally, their chunky sole lends a distinguished edge to the pair making it stand out.
The first Air Jordan 1 Low was released back in 1985 and they have been one of the most trending branded sneakers for men and women ever since. Crafted in a red, black and white colourway, this pair in the iconic design with perforated details, jumpman logo, the signature swoosh and wings insignia is a must in everybody’s shoe collection.
Lending a vibrant and upbeat twist to the iconic silhouette worn famously by All-Star athlete Grant Hill are these shoes by FILA that feature eccentric designing and hues. The two-toned yellow and orange-coloured rubber sole takes the entire black and grey colourway a notch above. Whereas, the removable cushioned EVA footbed with arch support scores high on the comfort factor.
Yet another pair of branded sneakers for men that’s a must-have is this red and white stunner designed in partnership with a Chicago-based retailer Notre. It’s a rather spirited upgrade on the classic monochromatic low-top in a scarlet finish. Curated in two-tone suede with a leather lining and rubber outsole, the pair highlights Notre’s signature handshake motif as the contrasting Vans side-stripe. It’s suitable for everyday wear and can be styled easily with many looks.
Creating a stable and secure running experience is the Gel Kayano 29 shoe by ASICS that lends comfort to your feet with rearfoot support. It also provides a more responsive feel to the underfoot and also features a low-profile external heel counter for added ease. The midsole has been updated with FF BLAST PLUS cushioning to ensure the shoe feels lightweight while a LITETRUSS stability feature on the inside angle of the midsole keeps your feet from rolling inward too much.
In a versatile colourway, the 57/40 is a fresh take on the ’80s and ’90s designs in a rather sleeker silhouette. The midsole of the shoes is an amalgam of 90s tech-inspired details with a flared take on the construction of 574. The mudguard and the eye row features a distinctive wavy design of the 80s while the upper is fashioned in a mix of leather, suede and textile. It has the modified tread pattern outsole while the sides have an oversized ‘N’ branding.
Men’s sneaker market is a witness to a multitude of unconventional and experimental designs. And Balmain’s futuristic take on sneakers always manages to grab eyeballs even from afar. Take these black and neon sneakers for instance. Boasting a rather contemporary make, the pair features two independent rubber soles for a strikingly over-the-top look. Designed asymmetrically, it is fashioned with leather and rubber and would elevate your looks by multifold.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best and most popular sneaker brands include Nike, Adidas, Converse, Puma, FILA, New Balance, Vans and ASICS.
Answer: The most expensive sneakers are the Solid Gold OVO X Air Jordans (SGD 2.8 million approximately) followed by Kayne West Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ (SGD 2.4 million approximately) and Michael Jordan Game Worn Nike Air Ship (SGD 1.9 million approximately)
Answer: Yes, Jordan is a luxury brand by Nike since Air Jordans are considered as designer shoes.