Burberry’s fiery and festive Lunar New Year 2024 collection for Year of the Dragon is here

Burberry is welcoming the Year of the Dragon with a fresh festive collection designed specifically for the Lunar New Year 2024.

Creative director Daniel Lee enlisted its house ambassadors, actors Tang Wei and Chen Kun to introduce this special collection. The duo have been photographed in wardrobe staples on the vibrant streets of Chengdu in China by the renowned photographer Ryan McGinley.

Commenting on the latest collection, Tang Wei said: “The Year of the Dragon is about courage and ambition. It’s about embracing new things and taking risks. So wear something that makes you feel strong and powerful. And don’t be afraid to stand out.”

Here is everything to know about Burberry’s latest Lunar New Year 2024 collection.

All about Burberry’s Lunar New Year 2024 collection

Burberry’s Year of the Dragon 2024 collection emphasises iconic British timeless style, presenting a variety of ready-to-wear garments, shoes and accessories embellished with the brand’s innovative take on a houndstooth check and a new seasonal ‘rose print.’ Red, the colour widely recognised for its symbolic significance of good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture, takes centre stage in the range, infusing a festive vibrancy into the products.

The Chinese actors are lensed in striking red ensembles as Burberry creatively reimagines Lunar New Year essentials with distorted check prints. Some of the key pieces include vibrant red knitwear, signature traditional trench coats, psychedelic tracksuits, form-fitting tops and leather bottoms along with accessories including checkered scarves and printed handbags.

Chengdu, renowned for its abundant cultural heritage and contemporary dynamism, provides an ideal setting for Burberry’s Lunar New Year festivities. The campaign, situated amid the lively streets of the city, not only showcases the distinctive features of the collection but also honours the amalgamation of diverse cultures.

When will Burberry’s Year of the Dragon collection be released?

Burberry’s Year of the Dragon Lunar New Year 2024 collection is now available to shop on the brand’s website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Burberry)

This story first appeared here.