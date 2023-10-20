Canada Goose partners with PYER MOSS designer Kerby Jean-Raymond to reimagine luxury outwear

With more than 60 years of heritage, Canada Goose has the performance box firmly ticked away and now focuses on building the brand aesthetic and direction through collaboration. Following partnerships with the likes of Y/Project, Juun.J, Feng Chen Wang, and Union LA, the luxury outwear brand now taps Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond for a nine-piece capsule collection.

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Haitian-American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond. Described as an “art project” or “timely social experiment” at times, the brand is used as a platform to challenge social narratives and open dialogue.

“I am proud to announce my collaboration with Canada Goose which illustrates luxury performance and design,” says Kerby Jean-RaymondTogether we have created something truly bold, vivid and functional that delivers on comfort and warmth. This collection marries the bright colors from previous Pyer Moss collections with the familiar silhouettes of luxury outerwear we know and love from Canada Goose. These pieces are a new take on the dynamic style that I grew up with in Brooklyn, reimagined in a way that they can be worn anywhere from urban adventures to expeditions in the wild.”

Found in distinctive PYER MOSS branding and dressed in the brand’s signature primary color palette of red, yellow, blue, and black, the collaborative pieces are bold and fun while backed by CG’s meticulous crafmanship and proven functionality.

Standout pieces include the Crop Wave Puffer 001 jacket, found in a recycled feather-light ripstop shell. The wave-inspired quilting and elliptical hem creates a windswept effect while technical detailing — including the co-branded backpack straps, a shock cord at the hood, and D-ring attachment on the chest — are highlighted in bright yellow. CG Disc vests feature oversized Canada Goose patches across the back and CG Grab Cargo pants are lined in breathable fleece materials with padded side pockets and a button cord lock at the waist. Rounding out the assortment are outdoor-ready accessories including the Wild Brick Boots made for every kind of cold-weather expedition and Merino Wool Balaclavas fitted with detchable facemasks.

“This collaboration with Pyer Moss is particularly exciting to us because the brand goes beyond the realm of creativity and style, it’s a powerful driver of culture that continuously sparks important conversations,” writes Penny Brook, Canada Goose Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. “We are defining the Canada Goose & Pyer Moss collection as ‘luxury performance’ because of its intentional focus on bringing together bold design, meticulous craftsmanship and enhanced functionality, for those who expect the highest performance and quality from their garments while also having fun with their style.”

The Canada Goose x Pyer Moss collection is now available at select Canada Goose retail stores including CG’s Tsim Sha Tsui and Galaxy Macau locations.

Canada Goose Tsim Sha Tsui

Address: Shop G202-3, Ground and Lower Ground Floor, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Telephone: +852 2756 0368

Canada Goose Macau

Address: G050, The Promenade Shops, Galaxy Macau Cotai City, Macau

Telephone: +853 2888 1866