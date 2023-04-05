10 best pieces from Celine’s La Collection Tennis Summer 2023 capsule collection

If you needed further proof that tennis-core was here to stay, you only need to take a look at Celine’s Summer 2023 capsule drop, “La Collection Tennis Celine”.

And if the campaign is anything to go by, the collection will be the ultimate courtside flex. Directed by Hedi Slimane and shot in Saint-Tropez, the collection revolves around, well tennis, and trust us when we say that you’ll want to be spotted at the court with these. Rendered in a fresh colour palette of white, navy, and red, as well as earthy tones of green and brown, the collection is equal parts sporty and chic. The best part? You don’t actually have to be a tennis player to nail the look.

Consisting of ready-to-wear, shoes, small leather goods, handbags, and of course, tennis racquets, the capsule collection features typical tennis silhouettes like pleated skirts, polo shirts, and sneakers – only better. The sporty-chic aesthetic continues with the the accessories here, which see the classic Triomphe motif in green, blue, and red on coated canvas silhouettes like the Ava Bag, Triomphe Shoulder Bag, and more. more stand out in courtside colors like green, blue, and red. Celine’s collection also consists of large tote bags and racquet bags that can take you to the tennis court and beyond.

You can also expect accessories like wristband, visors, caps, and sunglasses to round out the collection.

Can’t decide? Check our curation below for the best pieces.

10 best pieces from the Celine La Collection Tennis capsule collection:

(Images: @HEDISLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHY/Celine)