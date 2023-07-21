A ‘Chainsaw Man’ x UNIQLO collaboration is on the way

Following collaborations with the likes of Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and PlayStation, UNIQLO UT now announces the arrival of a Chainsaw Man series.

Originally a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man later received a TV series adaptation produced by MAPPA which elevated the franchise to new heights. With just 12 episodes out, it’s one of the most popular new animes today.

Below is a synopsis of the series from Crunchyroll:

“Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Devil’s heart.”

UT, a graphic T-shirt brand under UNIQLO, is currently led by Kosuke Kawamura. As a respected artist, designer, and industry player, Kawamura brings pop culture topics and other hidden genres to the masses in a unique way through affordable ready-to-wear apparel. In the latest collaboration teaser, we see Denji in Chainsaw Man form slicing through a 3D UNIQLO block logo.

Look for the collection to release in the coming weeks with tees priced at approximately $20 USD ($150 HKD).