facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > ‘Lab Report: Chloé x Teva reimagines the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole
‘Lab Report: Chloé x Teva reimagines the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole
Style
16 May 2023 02:30 PM

‘Lab Report: Chloé x Teva reimagines the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Design should facilitate freedom of movement and exploration — that’s the belief that Chloé and Teva built their latest collaboration on.

Luxury fashion house Chloé and footwear brand Teva have teamed up to reveal an exclusive capsule collection. The Chloé x Teva sandals are lightweight and dynamic, blending the design philosophies of the two brands.

Teva’s iconic silhouettes, the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole, have been reimagined with playful recycled straps emblazoned with the Chloé logo. The sandal’s main lower-impact features, such as the 50 percent recycled rubber outsole that provides durability and traction, are kept present.

  • Hurricane XLT2 in ‘Natural White’
  • Hurricane XLT2 in ‘Natural White’
  • Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole in ‘Black-White’
  • Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole in ‘Black-White’
  • Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole in ‘Multicolour Pink’
  • Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole in ‘Multicolour Pink’

The colourways, meanwhile, are inspired by the rave theme explored in the Chloé Summer 2023 collection. The Hurricane XLT2 is available in ‘Natural White’ and the Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole comes in ‘Black-White’ and ‘Multicolour Pink’.

Shop the Chloé × Teva collection in Chloé boutiques, on the Chloe website and on the Teva website beginning 16 May.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Chloé and Teva)

Sandals Chloé lab report Teva
You might also like ...
‘Lab Report: Chloé x Teva reimagines the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.