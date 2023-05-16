‘Lab Report: Chloé x Teva reimagines the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole

Design should facilitate freedom of movement and exploration — that’s the belief that Chloé and Teva built their latest collaboration on.

Luxury fashion house Chloé and footwear brand Teva have teamed up to reveal an exclusive capsule collection. The Chloé x Teva sandals are lightweight and dynamic, blending the design philosophies of the two brands.

Teva’s iconic silhouettes, the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole, have been reimagined with playful recycled straps emblazoned with the Chloé logo. The sandal’s main lower-impact features, such as the 50 percent recycled rubber outsole that provides durability and traction, are kept present.

Hurricane XLT2 in ‘Natural White’

Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole in ‘Black-White’

Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole in ‘Multicolour Pink’

The colourways, meanwhile, are inspired by the rave theme explored in the Chloé Summer 2023 collection. The Hurricane XLT2 is available in ‘Natural White’ and the Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole comes in ‘Black-White’ and ‘Multicolour Pink’.

Shop the Chloé × Teva collection in Chloé boutiques, on the Chloe website and on the Teva website beginning 16 May.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Chloé and Teva)