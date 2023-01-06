Guide to choosing and buying the right sneakers online

Sneaker culture—the expanding ecosystem populated by high-fashion shoes, hyped-up collabs and billion-dollar resale platforms—can often feel impassable. Every week brings a new gotta-have-it shoe or three, and there has never been a better time to start grabbing your favourite pairs.

However, even though the sneakers look good, they will still need to provide you with the necessary support. So before venturing into the options of the sneaker aisle, take a few minutes to understand your foot type and what kind of shoe will keep you on track. In addition, many sneaker stores offer gait analysis, where a specialist observes how your foot comes into contact with the ground. Finally, after you’ve identified the wants of your feet, browse our recommendations to find your new favourite kicks.

We have assembled this guide to the wild world of sneakers. We’ve got the lingo you need to cut through the confusion and a few tips to score the pairs that seem all too often out of reach. Lace ’em up!

How to choose the best sneakers?

Building your own sneaker collection is largely based on personal preferences, style and likes. There is no one-size-fits-all formula however, there are a few things that you can consider when making your purchase.

Budget

The price range of sneakers is far too wide. From affordable styles to high-end luxury pieces that rank high on price lists, there’s a range for everyone. Hence, how much you want to splurge on your kicks must be decided upon especially, if you’re a beginner.

Your needs

Considering why you need a pair and for what occasion helps narrow down the variety of options by loads. For instance, you might want to check out soft-cushioned trainers if you’re looking for a pair for the gym. Or shortlist some amazing, specifically designed running shoes for your every morning run. Are you looking for a rather casual pair for your everyday out-and-about errands or are you waiting for the limited edition drop by your favourite brand and artist?

Quality and comfort

Compromising on the quality and comfort for a style that’s trending now but might dwindle down soon is a big no. As essential as the look and the collab itself might be, comfort and durability are equally important factors to be taken into account.

Brand research

The sneaker market is flooded with distinguished brands offering a wide variety in both classic and eccentric designs. It is important to have your research in check about their different aspects like ratings, reviews, price point, popularity, quality and versatility.

Find your own footing

Oftentimes, many new releases and collaborations are surrounded by a lot of hype. Dedicated launch events and online raffles are hosted to celebrate the pair making the sneaker community go all gaga. While revelling during such times is great and a lot of fun, avoid giving in to it and buying something that you cannot afford or relate to. Instead, find your own style and build your own collection at your own pace, especially if you’re a novice learning the trade. There’s literally something for everybody and all kinds of sneakerheads out there.

Where to buy

When buying a branded pair, always make your purchase from official websites and offline stores of the brands, the multi-brand stores or authentic resellers. When buying limited edition pre-owned pieces, try genuine online marketplaces.

The ultimate guide to buying the best sneakers

(Main Image Courtesy: Whereslugo/Unsplash ; Featured Image Courtesy: VegNonVeg)

Showcasing distinctive hues to various themes and designs, these sneakers for men can be teamed with both formal and casual wear.

Amp up your style game with some of the best white sneakers for men. Make your pick of the best white shoes from our list.

Sneakerheads and brands alike have always touted the importance and essence of black sneakers for men to have in their collection.

Having a fuss-free silhouette with no hassle of laces, slip-on sneakers are as easy as slipping in and out off a slider.

Take your fashion game a notch higher with the best leather sneakers for men. Leather lends a classic look and provides optimum comfort too.

With its collar reaching just a bit above the ankle, high-top sneakers crown a sneaker collection for the way they stand out.

Puma is one of the most preferred brands when it comes to sneakers. Check out some of the best shoes, specifically curated for men.

When we think of sneakers, we think Nike. Check out the best Nike sneakers for men that are absolute must-haves.

Looking for trendy footwear? Check out some of the most amazing Reebok sneakers that are stylish and functional at the same time.

These Adidas sneakers for men are some of the finest ever and sure to take up a huge space in the coveted collections of every sneakerhead.

Take a look at the best Asics sneakers for men. The brand is best known for the Gel technology it uses to provide extra comfort.

The Nike Valentine’s Day 2023 Pack will feature unique iterations of the Nike Dunk Low, Air Trainer 1, and Air More Uptempo.

PUMA’s latest collaboration takes a look at team sports through a retro lens with Palomo Spain. Check it out!

The new Adidas Campus 80 sneaker is inspired by the Cheshire Cat from Walt Disney animated film “Alice in Wonderland” (1951).

In an exciting collaboration, Pokémon and Puma have come together to launch a cool collection of sneakers, T-shirts, and other merch.

Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again to re-launch Air Max 98 TL in four colourways.

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Terra will don “Champagne” and “Purple” colourways. The sneakers come with glow-in-the-dark 3M accents.

DJ Khaled has an offer for his fans — an Airbnb stay for a night in his impressive sneaker closet in Miami.

Refresh your style with the best new sneakers of February, with launches by Nike, Japanese streetwear label Undercover, adidas and more.

Nike is dropping Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design. The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma is Abloh’s newest posthumous release.

With a release scheduled for March 25, 2023, the women’s-exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collection will rock the fashion world.

Your cool-girl summer shoe search stops here. GANNI is releasing a collab sneaker with New Balance that’s made for running around the city.

MARNI turns VEJA sneakers into a blank canvas. Or, the margins of a college-lined notebook. Whichever one is better for scribbly doodles.

Pop star Billie Eilish is reuniting with Nike to craft an environment-friendly version of the Air Force 1 High made of recycled materials.

It’s out with the old and in with the new, blue sneakers this week, from the new Air Jordan 1 “Dark Marina Blue” to Reebok x Bape’s collaboration pair.

Discover the legacy of sneakers by Virgil Abloh, from his Off-White x Nike collaborations to his first luxury trainers for Louis Vuitton.