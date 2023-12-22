Classy Christmas dresses you need to stand out this festive season

We all like to look our best at parties. And especially at this festive time, it means dressing up to dazzle. With the season adding the right dash of joy and sparkle to everything around you, it is the ideal time to add Christmas dresses in vibrant colours and patterns to your collection.
Effortless to style and yet chic, dresses are a perfect choice for any special event. With a wide selection of accessories like statement earrings, belts, bejewelled clutches and bling bags to choose from, you can jazz up your look in an instant. A dress also blends well with festive hairstyles and bold, glittery makeup.
How to style your dress right
Slipping on a dress might sound easy. However, the right styling can help you put together a flawless look.
Experiment with length: You can choose from mini (mid-thigh), midi (mid-calf) or maxi (floor) length options. Midi dresses rest at the slimmest part of the legs, drawing attention away from the waist. Opt for mini dresses if you wish to accentuate your legs and add volume to your upper body. Maxi dresses are another option that can highlight your legs, making you look taller.
Choose the right accessories: If you are going in for a monochrome outfit, pair it with a statement belt or classy bag in a contrasting shade. Raise the style quotient of a simple dress by using the colour-blocking technique to select accessories in complementary solid hues.
Remember that both embellished stilettos and flats look great with sequined dresses, and match floral or printed dresses with statement earrings, keeping your neck bare. However, if you are opting for a chunky neckpiece, it is best to skip the earrings or wear a discreet pair. A statement watch or stacked bracelets work well as additional accessories. Finally, wear cool scarves and jackets to elevate your ensemble.
Perfect makeup and hair: Loose curls, straightened hair, updos and braids work best for a festive look. You can opt for shimmery makeup for night parties and a soft glowy-dewy look for day functions.
Take cues from celebrities: Natalie Portman’s stunning fashion statement in an ethereal floor-length sheer dress from Dior at this year’s Academy Museum gala is just perfect for the festive season. The actor styled her locks in loose waves and opted for a red pout. She also carried a structured clutch to amp up her look.
Scarlett Johansson’s off-shoulder little black dress with puffed white sleeves is another perfect example for your Christmas soirée. The actor was spotted in this stunning outfit at an event hosted by the fine jewellery brand David Yurman at their flagship store in New York. She paired her dress with black pointed-toe mules and statement diamond and emerald drop earrings along with finger rings. Johansson styled her hair into a low bun and opted for glossy, nude lips and a black winged eyeliner.
Classy Christmas dresses you need to own
This gorgeous one-shoulder dress with drape detailing in solid red captures the vibe of Christmas perfectly. The asymmetric hem gives it extra oomph. Pair it with metallic hoops, chunky bracelets and high heels for a dashing look.
Image credit: Revolve
Try this teal blue turtleneck dress from Lovers and Friends to create an edgy fashion statement. Pair this pretty dress with a clutch and high heeled boots in a contrast colour.
Image credit: Revolve
This woven mini dress from Maje is made of metallic threads. Featuring a tweed effect, this stylish ensemble can be a unique option to wear to any festive party. It features two welt pockets on the sides and has a fitted waist.
Image credit: Selfridges
Turn heads in this little black satin dress this festive season. The floral detail on the sleeve breaks the monotony of the black dress perfectly. Another striking feature is the cowl length with the hem in a mini length. Wear a statement neckpiece and go for a bold shimmery eye look.
Image credit: Luisaviaroma
This embroidered frock with floral accents and a plunging neckline can add to your feminine charm. It features padded shoulders with puffed sleeves and hidden back zipper closure. Pair this outfit with stilettos and drop earrings.
Image credit: Revolve
This festive sequined dress from Rotate is a great choice for the party season. It features a very trendy halter neck pattern with a thigh-high slit. This dress is best styled with statement earrings and stackable minimal rings. Go for embellished flats or pumps.
Image: Courtesy Luisaviaroma
This mini dress from Self Portrait has a V-neck, padded shoulders and long sleeves. The stylish ensemble also features signature buttons and pleated trim at the hem. This dress can be a perfect option to wear for Christmas.
Image credit: Selfridges
A pretty pink and red dress with a gathered waist tie detail, this dress is ideal for parties. It features button cuffs and a hidden back zip closure. Pair this oufit with a statement clutch and embellished flats.
Image credit: Revolve
Embellished with sequins, this mini dress is ideal for night parties. It features a back keyhole cut-out with button loop closure and a hidden back zipper closure. You can pair this dress with stone studded stilettos and earrings.
Image credit: Revolve
This all red mini dress comes with very stylish full sleeves with pleated details. A high sleek bun will look great with this high-neck detailing. You can also carry a clutch or a sling bag along with red stilletos.
Image credit: Luisaviaroma
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How does one dress well on Christmas Eve?
Dresses are a great option to style yourself this Christmas Eve. You can also wear jumpsuits, skirts or jeans and tops.
– What fashions are in trend this Christmas?
The classic little black dress is an evergreen style to swear by. You can also experiment with knitted, long sleeve and embellished dresses and co-ord sets for other trendy options.
– What colours are worn at Christmas?
Red, green and white have traditionally been the colours of Christmas. But you can always experiment with any colour you love.
– How should I dress up for Christmas dinner?
For a Christmas dinner event, opt for jeans and a dressy top, along with a puffer jacket, long jacket or a scarf. You can also pair sweater tops with trousers or a midi skirt.