Classy Christmas dresses you need to stand out this festive season

We all like to look our best at parties. And especially at this festive time, it means dressing up to dazzle. With the season adding the right dash of joy and sparkle to everything around you, it is the ideal time to add Christmas dresses in vibrant colours and patterns to your collection.

Effortless to style and yet chic, dresses are a perfect choice for any special event. With a wide selection of accessories like statement earrings, belts, bejewelled clutches and bling bags to choose from, you can jazz up your look in an instant. A dress also blends well with festive hairstyles and bold, glittery makeup.

How to style your dress right

Slipping on a dress might sound easy. However, the right styling can help you put together a flawless look.

Experiment with length: You can choose from mini (mid-thigh), midi (mid-calf) or maxi (floor) length options. Midi dresses rest at the slimmest part of the legs, drawing attention away from the waist. Opt for mini dresses if you wish to accentuate your legs and add volume to your upper body. Maxi dresses are another option that can highlight your legs, making you look taller.

Choose the right accessories: If you are going in for a monochrome outfit, pair it with a statement belt or classy bag in a contrasting shade. Raise the style quotient of a simple dress by using the colour-blocking technique to select accessories in complementary solid hues.

Remember that both embellished stilettos and flats look great with sequined dresses, and match floral or printed dresses with statement earrings, keeping your neck bare. However, if you are opting for a chunky neckpiece, it is best to skip the earrings or wear a discreet pair. A statement watch or stacked bracelets work well as additional accessories. Finally, wear cool scarves and jackets to elevate your ensemble.

Perfect makeup and hair: Loose curls, straightened hair, updos and braids work best for a festive look. You can opt for shimmery makeup for night parties and a soft glowy-dewy look for day functions.

Take cues from celebrities: Natalie Portman’s stunning fashion statement in an ethereal floor-length sheer dress from Dior at this year’s Academy Museum gala is just perfect for the festive season. The actor styled her locks in loose waves and opted for a red pout. She also carried a structured clutch to amp up her look.

Scarlett Johansson’s off-shoulder little black dress with puffed white sleeves is another perfect example for your Christmas soirée. The actor was spotted in this stunning outfit at an event hosted by the fine jewellery brand David Yurman at their flagship store in New York. She paired her dress with black pointed-toe mules and statement diamond and emerald drop earrings along with finger rings. Johansson styled her hair into a low bun and opted for glossy, nude lips and a black winged eyeliner.

Classy Christmas dresses you need to own