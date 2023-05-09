‘Lab Report: CLOT celebrates 20th anniversary with the CLOT X FRAGMENT DESIGN X NIKE DUNK

The new sneaker is inspired by Fujiwara’s love of pandas and the CLOT x Nike Silk Air Force 1.

Founder and creative director Edison Chen and long-time collaborator and friend Hiroshi Fujiwara are celebrating 20 years of streetwear label CLOT. The duo have teamed up with Nike to produce a new collaboration sneaker — the CLOT X FRAGMENT DESIGN X NIKE DUNK.

Drawing inspiration from the CLOT x Nike Silk Air Force 1, also known as the “White Silk” from 2018, the new sneaker features an all-white silk upper patterned with CLOT’s iconic Silk Royale on an opaque sole. The tongue, lace stay and branding on heel tab are rendered in black, creating a black-and-white colourway, an ode to Chen and Fujiwara’s visit to see the pandas at the Chengdu reservation. The insole is marked by the CLOT20 logo, signifying a special release.

On theme with the existing Silk series between CLOT and Nike, the CLOT X FRAGMENT DESIGN X NIKE DUNK’s upper features a removable layer with hidden details underneath. This tearaway concept is a physical representation of CLOT’s philosophy of going beyond the surface to discover deeper layers of meaning.

To accompany the look, CLOT has also released a capsule collection featuring black and white t-shirts and hoodies with panda-themed graphics.









The CLOT X FRAGMENT DESIGN X NIKE DUNK sneaker





The accompanying capsule collection

“Contrary to what some may think, our conversations rarely revolve around work. Most of the projects that come from me and Hiroshi, they’re very organic. This project is very rare. I think we trust each other enough that we have a level of standard, and it just moves,” says Chen.

The CLOT X FRAGMENT DESIGN X NIKE DUNK is set for official release on 19 May at select JUICE stores. A raffle will be organised and winners will have a chance to purchase the special edition sneakers. For more details, follow CLOT and JUICESTORE on Instagram.