The CLOT x NEIGHBORHOOD reunion takes on a dragonian theme

Edison Chen‘s CLOT and Shinsuke Takizawa‘s NEIGHBORHOOD are colliding for a special collaboration fusing Chinese heritage with punk rock aesthetics.

CLOT celebrates its 20th anniversary this year while next year will mark 30 years in the game for NEIGHBORHOOD. With their last team-up now more than a decade ago, a reunion between the two seasoned labels has been long overdue.

Central to the collection is the dragon motif which has been embraced throughout the years by both brands. The mythical beast appears in skeletal form alongside traditional CLOT symbols and gothic NBHD typography.

In addition to tees, long-sleeve shirts, and socks, standout pieces include the silk Tangzhuang jackets in black, loose-fitting washed denim jeans distressed with claw marks, collared bomber jackets decorated with intricate dragon embroidery, and Henley-style baseball shirts marked with “3204′” in homage to the first NEIGHBORHOOD store in Harajuku.

Rounding out the series are Pacific Virgin flavour incense sticks made in collaboration with Kuumba and a ceramic incense chamber inspired by the ornate brass burners from ancient China.

Look for the CLOT x NEIGHBORHOOD collection to release at JUICE locations in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Taiwan on September 9. Prices range from $159 to $5,799 HKD.

Images courtesy of CLOT