‘Lab Report: Converse x Sanrio’s new sneakers are cute af

Converse and Sanrio have co-created four sneaker styles featuring My Melody, Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll.

Converse has countless collaborations under its belt, but IMO nothing beats its latest All Star capsule with Sanrio.

The Japanese entertainment company has lent its super kawaii characters to Converse’s iconic silhouette. Four different styles and colourways are available, each featuring a different Sanrio cartoon.

The first Converse x Sanrio All Star Hi is a vibrant red sneaker printed with My Melody on the lateral heel; the second arrives in off-white hues and features two Hello Kitty designs; and the third is Cinnamoroll-themed in light blue with clouds on the badge. An All Star Ox completes the collection, boasting a fluffy white sole adorned with Hello Kitty’s signature red bow.



















The Converse x Sanrio All Star capsule collection retails for JP¥13,200 for the All Star Hi styles and JP¥15,400 for the All Star Ox. It is available from 21 July at Atmos stores in Japan.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Converse)