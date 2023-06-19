facebook
‘Lab Report: COS and Stephen Doherty celebrate summer with capsule collection
Style
19 Jun 2023 03:00 PM

‘Lab Report: COS and Stephen Doherty celebrate summer with capsule collection

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Ring in the warm weather and celebrate the beauty of nature with COS and Stephen Doherty’s new collaboration.

COS and Manchester-based, multi-disciplinary artist Stephen Doherty have joined forces to create a summer capsule collection. Focusing on the flower in bloom, the new pieces come adorned with Doherty’s signature floral artwork, crafted using the artist’s unique ink and water technique.

Now, for the details. The collection comprises 17 pieces of clothing with florals printed on silk and linen, transforming classic COS silhouettes. In addition to your basic shirts, shorts, skirts and dresses, the series of menswear and womenswear also include embroidered bandeau tops and accessories like a leather mule and silk scarves. Each garment can be interchanged and styled in endless ways, or dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty
  • COS x Stephen Doherty

The capsule collection is available on the COS’ official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of COS)

Summer Fashion COS lab report Stephen Doherty
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
