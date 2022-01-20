Our favourite, cosiest loungewear picks for the season

Once again, we’re back to work-from-home season, and — don’t get us wrong — we secretly love it.
The weather is beautiful outside, our apartments are warm, and we’re still riding the festive high. It’s cuddle season, snuggle season and, even if you don’t have a beau (yet), you’ll be cosy and content in these loungewear picks.
Header image courtesy of Docusign via Unsplash.
Of course, we needed to start the list with the most coveted sleepwear set. One cannot work well, nor think well, without being comfortable. Or words to that effect, at least. We love this temperature-regulating, machine washable (so important!) set from Eberjey. Bonus: A great colour to herald in Chinese New Year.
First unveiled in the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Fall collection last year, The Super Soft Legging is ultra-comfortable despite being high compression, bum-sculpting for the most flattering fit, and, best of all, comes in two lengths and a variety of colours to choose from.
When working from home, comfort is key, but versatility is even better. Go from your bedroom to a midday hike and straight to the grocery shops in this relaxed, roomy fit that one can throw over… anything, really.
Too lazy to even get out of your pajamas? Just slip on this cosy shearling jacket and call it a day. We deserve it! It’s been a tough two years (and counting), so treat yourself well in this darling piece.
We love a nude, matching set. So chic, so versatile, so comforting. This cotton-cashmere two piece features a flattering v-neckline and cuffed sleeves and ankles for ultimate warmth. We only wish they came in multiple colours, too.
