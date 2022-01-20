Home > Style > Fashion > Our favourite, cosiest loungewear picks for the season
Our favourite, cosiest loungewear picks for the season
20 Jan 2022 12:57 PM

Our favourite, cosiest loungewear picks for the season

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
Once again, we’re back to work-from-home season, and — don’t get us wrong — we secretly love it.

The weather is beautiful outside, our apartments are warm, and we’re still riding the festive high. It’s cuddle season, snuggle season and, even if you don’t have a beau (yet), you’ll be cosy and content in these loungewear picks.

Header image courtesy of Docusign via Unsplash.

Eberjey Gisele Modal Long Pajama Set

Eberjey Gisele Modal Long Pajama Set

Of course, we needed to start the list with the most coveted sleepwear set. One cannot work well, nor think well, without being comfortable. Or words to that effect, at least. We love this temperature-regulating, machine washable (so important!) set from Eberjey. Bonus: A great colour to herald in Chinese New Year. 

Sweaty Betty The Super Soft Legging

Sweaty Betty The Super Soft Legging

First unveiled in the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Fall collection last year, The Super Soft Legging is ultra-comfortable despite being high compression, bum-sculpting for the most flattering fit, and, best of all, comes in two lengths and a variety of colours to choose from. 

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew

When working from home, comfort is key, but versatility is even better. Go from your bedroom to a midday hike and straight to the grocery shops in this relaxed, roomy fit that one can throw over… anything, really.

Halfboy Paneled Shearling Jacket

Halfboy Paneled Shearling Jacket

Too lazy to even get out of your pajamas? Just slip on this cosy shearling jacket and call it a day. We deserve it! It’s been a tough two years (and counting), so treat yourself well in this darling piece.  

Skin Cotton Cashmere Mylee Pullover and Maize Jogger Set

Skin Cotton Cashmere Mylee Pullover and Maize Jogger Set

We love a nude, matching set. So chic, so versatile, so comforting. This cotton-cashmere two piece features a flattering v-neckline and cuffed sleeves and ankles for ultimate warmth. We only wish they came in multiple colours, too.  

 

See the original post here.

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
A perpetually hungry individual paired with an acute dirty martini obsession. You'll catch Sandra waltzing around town from gallery openings to various happy hours. Usually waxing lyrical about her 10-step skincare routine or her latest gadget. Currently missing: long ski runs in Hanazono.
