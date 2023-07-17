‘Lab Report: Crocs x Barbie releases pink-themed collection

The latest in major collaborations is Crocs x Barbie, adding to a string of existing Barbie merchandise to welcome the new movie.

As the release date of Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated remake draws nearer, Crocs is joining the wonderful world of Barbie with a collection of clogs, sandals and jibbitz.

Five new designs — all in varying shades of pink, of course — celebrate “confidence and self-expression”, according to a press statement from the two brands. The hero silhouette of the collection, the Barbie the Movie Mega Crush Clog, comes in a glittery pink shade with three-inch lug sole platforms, plus eight jibbitz including Barbie’s dreamhouse, a cowboy hat, a disco ball and a rollerblade.

Next up is the Barbie Crush Clog. These hot pink platforms come with a silver glittery strap and have slightly less height than the Mega Crush Clog, standing at two and a half inches. Seven Barbie jibbitz are attached, among them a high-heeled boot and star-shaped sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Barbie Cozzzy Sandal is lined with fuzzy hot pink fabric, with Barbie’s silhouette graphic patterned on the straps. The Barbie Classic Clog also features Barbie’s silhouette graphic on the midsole and is incredibly light to wear. Both are customisable with jibbitz charms.

Finally, the Kids’ Barbie Cutie Crush Clog is perfect for the little ones who want to add a bit of height. They are adorned with eight exclusive jibbitz.

The Crocs x Barbie collection is now available on Crocs’ official website.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Crocs)