Palace and Crocs reconnect for wavy mellow clogs

Palace and Crocs have reconnected once again this year for two new colorways of Mellow Clogs.

Reminding us that summer is far from over, Palace puts together a sped-up teaser which documents the team’s journey from London Heathrow Airport to the beaches of Los Angeles. The versatility of the foam slip-ons are on full display as they make their way across pavement, sand, ocean and carpet. While past collaborations maintained the Classic Clog silhouette, this year’s offerings utilise the Unisex Mellow Clog as the canvas of choice. Arriving in “Brown & Bone” and “Celery” colour options, the upcoming pairs feature fluid lines and marbling across the uppers. Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo is fixed on the textured footbed and a triangular cutout is positioned across the laterals.

Look for the Palace Crocs to release in-store, online, and via WeChat at 11 a.m. HKT.