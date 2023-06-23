Daniel W Fletcher is stepping down as Fiorucci’s Creative Director

After four years, British designer Daniel W Fletcher is exiting his role as the menswear artistic director at the Italian label Fiorucci. With his background in menswear, Fletcher brought a fresh perspective and contemporary vision to the iconic Italian brand known for its vibrant and playful designs.

The news was announced by WWD, with Fletcher adding in a statement, “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together during my time here and have had so much fun along the way. It has been an honour to contribute to this brand that has such a rich history, and I wish Fiorucci all the best for the future.”

According to the media outlet, it was reported that the separation between the two parties was friendly, with Fletcher’s departure largely being due to his decision to concentrate on his personal brand. Details regarding his future endeavours and plans for his own brand will be announced at a later time. Fletcher, who became popular for elevating Fiorucci’s status, will soon unveil his final collection – the ‘Resort 2024’ line – for the Italian brand.

More about Daniel W Fletcher and his work with Fiorucci

As the creative director of Fiorucci, Fletcher was responsible for overseeing the brand’s overall creative direction, including designing and curating collections, developing brand concepts and creating a cohesive brand identity. His appointment aimed to modernise Fiorucci and infuse it with an innovative approach while staying true to its rich heritage. His design aesthetic is characterised by a blend of classic tailoring, bold prints and cultural references that ended up complementing the Italian label.

During his tenure, Fletcher introduced new elements to Fiorucci’s collections such as elevated denim, graphic tees and statement accessories. He also collaborated with other brands and artists to create limited-edition pieces that added an extra level of creativity and exclusivity to the brand’s offerings. Simply put, as the Creative Director of Fiorucci, Daniel W Fletcher brought his contemporary vision to the brand, contributing to its ongoing legacy as an iconic and innovative fashion label.

After introducing his eponymous brand in 2016, Fletcher quickly established himself as a fashion visionary. However, it was his participation in the Netflix reality series Next in Fashion that led him to global fame. Before launching his own brand, the designer had learned the ropes and gained valuable experience through internships at James Long, Lanvin and Louis Vuitton. In 2015, his first client was Harry Styles, who bought all of the boxy short-sleeved shirts the designer had created for his graduation collection. To cater to Styles’ preference, Fletcher even adjusted the length of the shirts to be one inch longer, a design choice he has incorporated in other collections as well.

(Main and feature image: Instagram/Fiorucci and Daniel Fletcher)

