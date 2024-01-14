Beyond the Music: A deep dive into BTS’ coordinated fashion

The phenomenal K-pop band BTS are currently serving their mandatory military duties. But their unwavering devotion to their devoted fanbase, ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth) remains a constant. The septet have meticulously prepared multiple music releases and scheduled posts for the time they won’t be active. As their music has won hearts, their fashion has caught attention. Whether it is on stage or a red carpet, BTS always dazzles in their best-coordinated fashion like the fashion chameleons they are.

The biggest fashion brands of the world have eagerly dressed them and snatched them up for an endorsement deal. In 2021, Louis Vuitton appointed them as their official brand ambassador and now the members are endorsing different luxury brands as their solo career is flourishing. J-Hope shines as the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, while Suga endorses Valentino. As the face of Bottega Veneta, the group’s leader, RM, enjoys the domain of quiet luxury. Jimin has become Dior’s representative, and V took the role of Celine’s global brand ambassador. Jungkook joins this group of style icons by entering the Calvin Klein realm. BTS effortlessly conquers the fashion landscape, whether at award events or on the streets, displaying a coordinated style that is as striking and influential as their music.

BTS coordinated style that made their fashion Persona

White House visit 2022

In 2022, US President Joe Biden invited Jin, J-hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to the White House to discuss the crucial issue of the alarming increase of anti-Asian hate crimes. The band members looked sophisticated and stylish in classic tailored black suits and ties from the Korean menswear brand Tailorable. Their sharp and refined look perfectly complemented the powerful words they spoke at the podium.

Grammy 2022 Red Carpet

After Covid, BTS stepped out in style for the Grammy 2022 red carpet. They just proved once again why they are trailblazers in Men’s fashion with this appearance. Coordinated in Dark brown, white, tan and dark slate blue in custom Louis Vuitton suits with embellished floral pins, the septet emerged as one of the best dressed of the show. V aka Kim Taehuyng went one step ahead and adorned a bouquet of giant floral pins on his brown suit. Their bespoke wool and cashmere suits were inspired by the inspired by men’s fall 2022 collection complete with matching LV shoes. During performances, they changed into all-black suits.

Billboard Music Awards 2021

BTS stunned in sharply suited black and grey suits for the Billboards Music Awards, setting a new high for evening wear. They didn’t only cement their reputation as fashion legends, they also depicted their unrivalled charisma in music by winning all four awards for which they were nominated.

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2021

Following their appointment as Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors in 2021, the BTS members took the stage to film for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection, created by the legendary Virgil Abloh. Each member of the septet—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—gracefully dressed in one distinct style from this iconic collection, further establishing their place as prominent personalities in the world of fashion.

Grammy 2021

For their first solo act on the show, The Bulletproof Boys put on a spectacular act at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The boyband performed their chartbuster song “Dynamite” in colourful suits and heeled boots custom-made for the performance by the South Korean brand LEMETEQUE. They graced the red carpet for the show head-to-toe in Virgil Abloh’s autumn/winter 2021 Louis Vuitton collection.

MTV broadcast 2021

To perform the first-ever live rendition of BE album’s song “Telepathy” the seven Korean boys decided to rock Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Disney collaboration. The cute and colourful styles accented their individual styles while keeping BTS’s coordinated fashion game in check.

Following their live rendition of “Telepathy” from the BE album on MTV Unplugged, BTS once again captured the stage with a performance of “Life Goes On.” This time, the group embraced more classic styles, courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren. Dressed in matching outfits with coordinating shades of brown, the members seamlessly integrated the timeless elegance of Ralph Lauren’s designs into their fashion repertoire.

Dynamite performance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2020

BTS brought the house down with a funky and fun “Dynamite” performance for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020. Not sure about which brands they wore for the act but their ensembles were just as colorful and fun as their choreography.

Grammy 2020

BTS left a lasting impression on the Grammy’s red carpet in 2020, once again raising the bar for men’s award show style. The gang set a new standard by coordinating in beautiful trench coats in neutral tones that emanated elegance. Dressed in Bottega Veneta, they radiated an undeniable sense of fashion prowess. Despite not receiving any nominations that year, BTS entered the stage with Lil Nas X to perform “Old Town Road” and unquestionably dominated the show with their spectacular performance.

Golden Disc Awards 2020

BTS made an unforgettable red carpet appearance at the Golden Disc Awards in Seoul, South Korea in 2020, exhibiting their coordinated fashion savvy in Givenchy outfits. Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of the famed French luxury fashion brand, crafted clothes for all seven members of the K-pop band. Each member wore a different look from Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, with highlights including Jin’s pastel pink blazer coupled with wide white trousers and V’s eye-catching floral overcoat decorated in various shades of green and yellow.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019

BTS arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in style, dressed in Celine by Hedi Slimane. While Jungkook commanded the spotlight with a colourful, slightly oversized animal-print topcoat, Jin and V went for a more laid-back style, completing their outfits with trousers and blazers. Leader RM donned an acid-wash denim jacket, and J-Hope, Jimin, and Suga went for metallic looks in gold.

Melon Music Awards 2019

BTS turned the red carpet into a stunning runway at the 2019 Melon Music Awards, showing their individual looks inspired by Prada’s Fall 2019 menswear line. Suga wore a fuzzy V-neck grey jumper over a white shirt and grey pinstriped slacks with a double-wrapped black belt, while V wore a dark grey pinstripe suit covered with a thick knit red cardigan. Jin and Jungkook wore double-breasted black jackets and trousers.

RM looked great in a grey-ish brown long coat with matching trousers and a layered heart pin, Jimin looked great in a black suit with a double-wrapped belt, and J-Hope looked excellent in a grey double-breasted suit with a clenched waist. This Melon Music Awards appearance stands out as one of BTS’s best coordinated fashion moments.

Billboard Music Awards 2019

The septet looked stunning in Alexander McQueen suits at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. While all of the members, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, wore the designer’s creations, each added their own personal touch. Like as V’s patterned suit and RM’s lengthier jacket. The band performed “Boy With Luv” with Halsey, wearing the friendship bracelets she gave them at the event.

Mnet Asian Music Awards Japan 2018

BTS deviated from their typical coordinated fashion at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan, opting for different ensembles from Dior’s spring/summer 2019 menswear line. A bright bubblegum pink suit and a high-shine jacquard print overcoat were among the unexpected selections. However, the experimental selection of the group was a hit on the carpet.

(Hero and featured image credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images and bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)

