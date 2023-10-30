Dingyun Zhang drops 1st edition of his blue reflex helmet bags

Former Yeezy designer Dingyun Zhang, who’s gone on to collaborate with the likes of Moncler and Marni, has dropped his Blue Reflex Helmet Bag online.

The silhouette was first seen in Zhang’s graduate collection at Central Saint Martins. Since then, the designer has continued to expand upon the aesthetic, creating alien-like forms with down-filled panelling.

Zhang was born in New Mongol, China and grew up in Beijing. As a child he had a love for basketball footwear, but didn’t like the kids versions as they felt simplified and fake compared to the adult versions. That early curiosity and frustration would lead him to experiment and develop visions of his own.

His passion and talent led him to Central Saint Martins where he sought to expand and elevate the streetwear aesthetic. One of his mentors put him in contact with Kanye West. He was quickly appointed as a designer for YEEZY, where he was involved in the creation of the iconic YEEZY 700 runners among other projects. After leaving the brand, he now works as an independent designer.

Zhang’s eponymous brand is dedicated to developing “multifunctional garments and accessories, giving fluidity and freedom to the end-user.” The goal is to “create a family of timeless relics for the wardrobe, outdoors, home, and beyond” with all pieces built to be worn in multiple ways, environments, and climates.

The helmet bag is found in a “reflex fabric containing reflective crystal microsphers” and nylon lining, Built to be worn as a helmet, tote bag or backpack, the piece features a detachable eye panel with velcro and snap fastening for bag closure.A drawstring adjustment is built in for helmet fit and two inner zipped pockets are found within.

The limited-edition Helmet Tote from Dingyun Zhang is now available online for $4,788 HKD.

Images: Dingyun Zhang