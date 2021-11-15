Home > Style > Fashion > EXO’s Sehun is the face of the new Dior x Sacai capsule collection
EXO's Sehun is the face of the new Dior x Sacai capsule collection
15 Nov 2021 12:00 PM

EXO’s Sehun is the face of the new Dior x Sacai capsule collection

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
EXO’s Sehun is the face of the new Dior x Sacai capsule collection
EXO’s Sehun is the face of the new Dior x Sacai capsule collection

EXO’s Sehun has a brand new role.

The Dior and Sacai capsule collection is now in stores, and what better way to announce it than through a campaign starring K-Pop star Sehun? The two fashion brands first teased the surprise collaboration in June. Dior Men designer Kim Jones worked with Sacai’s Chitose Abe to create an array of menswear pieces, including ready-to-wear, accessories and jewellery.

The capsule collection also debuts a new logo: the “i” in “Dior” stitched over with the Sacai name in black. This is the first time that the French luxury fashion brand has altered its brand logo, which appears across jackets in technical fabrics (a Sacai signature).

The Dior Saddle Bag has also gotten a makeover. Now featuring extra front pockets and a bottle holder, the Maison’s bestselling bag has become both fashionable and functional, no doubt thanks to Sacai’s streetwear-minded designer. The collection encompasses various styles like the Mini Saddle, the Saddle Shopper and the Saddle Soft Bag, on top of the regular Saddle Bag.

(Photo credit: Dior)

Sehun becomes the face of the Dior and Sacai collaboration

In a series of photos, Dior ambassador Sehun shows off the new pieces from the collection, such as the limited-edition bracelet that combines the Maison’s CD logo with Sacai’s trademark pearls, as well as a pair of chelsea boots.

This isn’t the first time that the EXO member has modelled for the French fashion brand. Back in May, the South Korean musician was part of a photoshoot featuring Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, where he wore special pieces made in collaboration with New York artist Kenny Scharf.

(Photo credit: Dior)

Shop a selection of the Dior and Sacai collection below:

The Saddle Bags

The Outerwear

The Ready-To-Wear

The Jewellery

The Accessories

Shop the full Dior x Sacai collection here.

(Images courtesy of Dior)
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
