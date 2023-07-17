facebook
Drake previews new Nocta x Nike tracksuits
17 Jul 2023 09:42 PM

Drake previews new Nocta x Nike tracksuits

Aaron Chow

Drake continues his tour across North America while staying active in the apparel space, teasing a new Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection.

The pieces styled by him and his crew match the pale sky-blue hues of his cloud-covered Boeing 767-300F jet designed by Virgil Abloh. Casual silhouettes include cuffless sweatpants, zip-up hoodies, and paneled sweaters. Branding is kept minimal with Nike Swoosh embroidery found in the usual areas.

The latest collection follows Drake’s Nike NOCTA “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” collection which featured warm weather options paying homage to one of the artist’s favorite vacation spots. The OVO don’s relationship with Nike began in 2020 when he made history as the first musician to have his own Nike sub-label with its own name. The “Nocta” moniker is an abbreviation for Drake’s “nocturnal creative process” and was initially focused on basketball.

A release date for the Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection is set for July 27. Also on the way are retrofuturistic NOCTA Glide sneakers set to drop via Nike in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more details.

 

For more nike news, check out the Martine Rose x Nike Football collection that is dropping this month.

