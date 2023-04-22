Earth Day 2023: Vestiaire Collective’s Fanny Moizant on circular fashion and its future in Hong Kong

Historically known as one of the bigger climate polluters, the fashion industry is responsible for eight to 10 percent of global emissions, according to the UN. We are beginning to realise just how much our shopping habits affect the planet. Despite the increasing amount of sustainable labels that seem to crop up weekly, the best way to reduce our carbon footprint as fashion consumers might be to shop secondhand. For Earth Day 2023, Lifestyle Asia spotlights the changemakers who are fighting to transform the industry from the inside out. We speak to three of Hong Kong’s most prominent pre-owned designer retailers — Vestiaire Collective, Hula and Retykkle — to learn about the city’s budding circular fashion economy.

Fanny Moizant has always wanted to work in fashion. She just needed more purpose to her job than simply creating looks for the runway. In the late 2000s, before sustainability and circularity became common topics, fast fashion reigned supreme. The rise of social media had led to an era of usage, where consumers were buying more and more, but wearing less and less. The world desperately needed a sustainable solution to cope with this behaviour. Noticing this, Moizant and her partner and co-founder Sophie Hersan founded Vestiaire Collective, with the goal of transforming the industry for a more sustainable future.

Now in its 14th year of operation, Vestiaire Collective is a B Corp-certified company where millions of members buy and sell pre-loved fashion in 80 countries with 25,000 fashion items added daily. Inspired by a “Long Live Fashion” philosophy, the company is well on track to achieving its initial goal of changing the industry into a more sustainable one. It has not only grown a community of fashion activists, but has also successfully encouraged consumers to make secondhand their first choice and at the same time, buy less and better.

Fanny Moizant, president and co-founder of Vestiaire Collective

What drove the founding of Vestiaire Collective?

I’ve always known that I wanted to work in fashion, which is why I completed my Master’s degree in Fashion and Luxury Management at the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris. And after having my two daughters and looking for my next career move, I decided that I wanted to find more purpose in what I do. From looking around me, I noticed a significant change in the way people — my friends and myself included — consume fashion: buying more and wearing less. The rise of social media and fast fashion has led from an era of possession to an era of usage, where consumers urgently needed a sustainable solution to cope with this behaviour. This soon led to the creation of Vestiaire Collective in 2009. We wanted to transform the industry for a more sustainable future.

Together with my fellow partner and co-founder Sophie Hersan, we built up a company dedicated to providing an opportunity for people to extend the lifespan of their pre-loved items, and therefore minimising waste in fashion.

Over the years, overproduction and overconsumption have become major problems in the industry. Today, that’s one of the main reasons why we continue to fight against this behaviour, to educate our community and incite them to buy less and better.

What’s the goal?

Today, our B Corp-certified company’s millions of members buy and sell pre-loved fashion in 80 countries with 25,000 fashion items added daily. Our goal for the future is to expand Vestiaire Collective’s presence in the world and grow our community of fashion activists, making secondhand their first choice and driving collective change towards a fully circular fashion economy to reduce the carbon footprint and create a better, sustainable future.

What was circular fashion like when you started the company?

At the time, sustainability and circularity were not common topics, especially in the fashion industry. It was new and innovative to launch a digital platform for secondhand, as consumers usually went to thrift stores to look for pre-loved items. We started Vestiaire Collective really after looking at both our own and our friends’ closets and realising how many items were left unworn, and the potential to be able to extend the life of these products through resale.

Vestiaire Collective’s authentication process

Do you think Hong Kong is getting over the taboo of used goods?

We do observe that the request for secondhand luxury goods has experienced significant growth in the past few years, with the number of members in Hong Kong having skyrocketed by 208% in the past three years. Moreover, the searches for “vintage” brands and clothing have tripled in Hong Kong in the past year. So yes, Hongkongers are increasingly interested in pre-loved goods — it’s becoming a fashion trend, plus consumers in the APAC region are becoming more and more aware of the impact of overproduction and overconsumption in the fashion industry. We are excited to see this fashion movement.

Where do you see circular fashion headed in the next ten years locally and globally?

We do see that the demand for secondhand luxury fashion items will continue to increase because of different reasons. In our latest Vestiaire Collective x BCG Report, we observed that Sustainability became the second driver to buy and sell secondhand for 40 percent of consumers, right after Affordability which decreased year on year. A company cannot live if its business model is not sustainable, literally — this applies to both local and global companies, not only in fashion but in all industries. At Vestiaire Collective, Sustainability has always been the key part of the discussion while growing. We keep expanding globally but we make sure to control our carbon intensity, for example, we create local warehouses to promote local transactions as much as possible.

As for the fashion industry itself, we do foresee that brands will be more and more innovative and will enter circularity through various ways: using recycled materials or sustainably sourced materials, or using digital ID to trace the origin of the materials like Chloé with whom we partnered recently. Recently, we’ve worked with other brands such as Gucci, McQueen, Paco Rabanne, Courrèges, and retailers like MyTheresa, and we’re seeing a real change within the industry.

What’s in store for 2023?

We have lots of exciting projects coming up including our continued collaboration with brands (RaaS) and our work to lobby against regulations linked to the fast fashion industry (EPR, FF ban). We are also always looking at improving the platform for our community by updating features and personalisation on the app.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Vestiaire Collective)