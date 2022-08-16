Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand prove golf can be cool, actually

The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low continues golf’s trend into a sport that’s well, on-trend.

It’s hard to say if golf, as a sport, was ever cool. Jack Nicklaus was cool. Tiger Woods is cool. John Daly — extremely cool. Sure, cool people have always played golf. But golf itself? Waking up at 5am on a Sunday to walk around with trust-funders and retirees in the worst pants ever made? It’s relaxing, sure. Meditative, of course. Yes, even fun. But cool? Even with a few six packs in hand, the jury’s still out.

Lately, however, brands such as Eastside Golf, Malbon Golf and Macklemore’s Bogey Boys have begun to stir a little sauce into this businessman’s pastime, add a little danger to the field. Yes, perhaps, even make it cool. And what better place to start than by joining up with the Jumpman?

Credit where it’s due: Nike and Jordan Brand have long been putting out some pretty dope kicks for the fairway. The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low simply continues the wave, with its padded “Midnight Navy” upper and gold accents to boot. The back of each shoe features the classic Jordan insignia and MJ’s immortal “23” imprinted across the heel.









In addition to Eastside Golf’s logo printed inside on a stylish red-orange backdrop, each shoe sits atop a bed of seven see-through spikes and yet another Jumpman insignia. The shoe is expected to drop within the next few months, so keep your eyes peeled.