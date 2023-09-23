Eight tips to style yourself like BLACKPINK’s Lisa this fall

Fall fashion is all about cosy layers, earthy tones, and stylish outerwear. It’s time to embrace warm sweaters, boots, and rich colours to create the perfect autumn wardrobe for a fashionable season. Lisa’s style is always on point! She’s a trendsetting icon known for her impeccable fashion sense and great music capabilities. During the fall season, her sartorial choices combine comfort and high fashion effortlessly.

The unique details in all her looks help her exude confidence and express her individuality. Lisa‘s fashion choices continue to inspire admirers worldwide. Today, we decode some of the BLACKPINK star’s fits so you can try them out and

How to style yourself like BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Puffer up

BLACKPINK’s Lisa shows us why a cropped puffer jacket is a fashionable choice for this fall season. It’s a trendy silhouette which adds a modern edge to your outfit while keeping you warm.

Pair it with jeans or an asymmetrical denim skirt for a chic look that’s both practical and stylish.

Irresistible plumage

Wearing a shiny, feather jacket during fall is a great choice because it adds texture, depth, and a touch of luxury to your outfit.

Feathers can evoke a sense of warmth and cosiness, making them a unique and eye-catching choice for the season. And this one worn by Lisa is such a playful and whimsical number in her fall wardrobe.

Mix and match

Styling a hoodie with a leather jacket is a great way to not only keep yourself warm but also how effortlessly it combines casual comfort with edgy sophistication. The hoodie adds a relaxed vibe, while the leather jacket provides a rebellious touch.

This juxtaposition creates a balanced and stylish look that’s perfect for a streetwear-inspired, urban-chic aesthetic that resonates with BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s personal sense of style.

When in doubt, go all-black

Wearing an all-black tweed set in fall is a no-brainer, stylish way to amp things up. Tweed offers warmth, making it ideal for cooler weather, while the all-black ensemble exudes sophistication.

It’s a versatile choice for both casual and formal occasions, showcasing a timeless and elegant look that complements the fall season’s ambience.

Earthy tones come to your rescue

Earthy tones make for a good choice during the fall season because they harmonise with nature’s changing colours. Shades like warm browns, olive greens, and deep oranges evoke a cosy, autumnal atmosphere. This oversized jacket worn by Lisa creates a soothing, grounded palette that complements the season’s overall aesthetic.

Shine on with a hint of sparkle

Wearing a sequined blazer in fall can be a stylish and unexpected choice. While sequins are often associated with festive occasions, they can add a touch of glamour and sparkle to your fall wardrobe.

To make it work, pair the sequined blazer with neutral or earthy tones and dress it down with casual pieces like jeans or a sheer top like BLACKPINK’s Lisa. This creates a balanced look that’s both chic and suitable for the season.

Turn to suede

Suede, hands down is one of the most underrated fabrics to try this fall season. Not only is it a smart choice because it will keep you warm but also the texture of the fabric evokes a feeling of luxury.

While you can switch it up with a pair of warm-hued suede pants, we love this muted and cropped suede jacket. Style like BLACKPINK’s Lisa by pairing it with form-fitting leather pants.

Style yourself like BLACKPINK’s Lisa by adding a pristine white denim jacket to your collection. Wearing a white denim jacket during the fall season is a refreshing choice. It adds a crisp and modern element to your autumn wardrobe. Pair it with earthy tones or deep hues to create a balanced, seasonally appropriate outfit that stands out with a hint of contrast.

Which out of these are you most excited to try?

(Main and feature image: @lalalalisa_m / Instagram)

This story first appeared here.