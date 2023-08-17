End. and Salomon forage for “Dark Truffle” in new XT-6 release

Good news for those that love outdoor and trail-oriented trainers. The rugged Salomon XT-6 is now receiving a full “Dark Truffle” makeover with the help of END.

Coming off the collaborative “Sirocco” colourway from last year, this new version celebrates the art of foraging for truffles in the wilderness. Channeling the terrain where the wild fungus grows in Southern Europe as well as the celebrated ingredient itself, the shoe sees light brown, black, white, and yellow hues across its uppers and midsole.

The Salomon XT-6 features offers stability with its outsole lug geometry and is lightweight thanks to its TPU film construction. For effortless lacing and quick removal, the shoe also sees Salomon’s Quicklace® system. Marking this as a collab, the insole is stamped with END. x Salomon co-branding.

A great addition for those looking for a trail shoe that differs from the clean white look, or the extreme neon colours found in a lot of outdoor footwear, this colourway is understated and work well with those just looking for a pair of technical trainers for the city.

Availalble for raffle, the END. x Salomon XT-6 “Dark Truffle” can be found now over at END.’s Launches page. Those that get selected will need to shell out $185 USD for these.

(Images: End.)